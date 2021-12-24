Why did 75% of the species that inhabited the Earth disappear after the fall of an asteroid?

An investigation analyzed around 300 species that belonged to the Cretaceous period, which were subjected to a period of artificial darkness in a simulation.

A group of researchers from the USA conducted a study where a new hypothesis was proposed to explain the reasons that contributed to the mass extinction of the 75% of the species that inhabited the Earth (among them, plants and non-avian dinosaurs) after an asteroid impact makes 66 million years, publishes the specialized medium Live Science.

The catastrophic event led to a period of complete darkness that lasted for about two years. This was due to the formation of clouds that contained rock dust that was expelled into the atmosphere at the time of the collision of the asteroid with the Earth’s surface, causing the total collapse of the ecosystem due to the drop in temperatures, which cooled the planet to drastic speed.

The model proposed by the scientists indicates that the clouds were also composed of sulfuric acid, which caused acid rain all over the world, causing a large number of forest fires. “The common thinking now is that global wildfires would have been the main source of fine soot that would have been suspended in the upper atmosphere,” explained California Academy of Sciences paleontologist Peter Roopnarine.

Roopnarine commented that “the soot concentration in the first days or weeks of the fires would have been high enough to reduce the amount of incoming sunlight to a low enough level to prevent photosynthesis.” The research team studied the long-term impact of this period of terrestrial darkness by rebuilding ecosystems that may have existed before the asteroid’s impact.

For this they used 300 species from a land area rich in fossils and elements belonging to the Cretaceous period, the so-called Hell Creek Formation (known as ‘the Arroyo del Infierno’ in Spanish), which extends through the states of Montana, Wyoming. , North Dakota and South Dakota.

After a series of simulations carried out by the researchers, in which they exposed this group of species to long periods of darkness of between 100 and 700 days in order to discover in what interval of darkness their extinction would occur. Fossil records show that the 73% of vertebrates became extinct as a result of the catastrophic event.

The period of darkness after the impact started quickly after a few weeks, Roopnarine said. Scientists found that ecosystems could recover if the period of darkness lasted only 150 days, but if it were extended to 200 days, it would cause extinction of certain species and the dominance of those that managed to survive, causing serious damage to the ecosystem.

When the interval of darkness was prolonged until 700 days, extinction levels increased from 65% to 81%. According to the simulation, that was the fate of the ‘Hell Stream’ species after two years in complete darkness, after conditions around the world changed due to atmospheric flow and there was a strong variation in levels of temperature.

Likewise, the study concluded that the group of species from the Hell Creek Formation that survived in the absence of light during 700 days it took around 40 years to recover after that abnormality dissipated, scientists reported at the fall meeting of the American Geophysical Association (AGU).

If you liked it, share it with your friends!