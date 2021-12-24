Why couldn’t Kate Winslet stop crying when she was reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio?

If there is something that Kate Winslet is clear about in these uncertain times, it is that it happens, what happens will never break her friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio. And it’s even though more than 24 years have passed since the two filmed the blockbuster of Titanic, the actress and the actor have continued to maintain contact.

In an interview with the newspaper The Guardian, Kate has revealed that she was recently able to meet DiCaprio after almost three years without being able to see each other due to the strict blockades imposed by the Covid. And like the tragic ending of the James Cameron movie, the reunion was heartbreaking. “I couldn’t stop crying” The 46-year-old actress has recognized. “I have known him for half my life!” he added.

Based in London and DiCaprio in New York, the actor couple have had to wait for restrictions to be relaxed before they can see each other. “We haven’t had a chance to have dinner or coffee and catch up,” Winslet explained. “We have not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friends around the world, we have missed each other due to the pandemic “. “He is my great friend. We are united for life ”added the actress.

Winslet met DiCaprio in the ’90s while they were working together on Titanic And although it was a very tough shoot for both, the sacrifice was worth it. “During that filming I turned 21 and Leo, 22”, the actress recalled. “It was not pleasant for any of us, but, at least, we were together,” recalled the interpreter about the exhausting filming program of the film “He had many more days off than I did,” joked the actress. “But I was raised to be grateful and move on. I didn’t feel like I had the right to be miserable, and if I was miserable, I certainly wouldn’t have told a journalist, “added the actress.

After playing Rose and Jack, the actors agreed again on Revolutionary Road, where they played a married couple struggling for their relationship. Despite the chemistry that both have shown behind the screen, Kate has made it clear, on more than one occasion, that nThere was never any attraction between them, just a nice friendship.







