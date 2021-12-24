Who is the new conquest of Ana de Armas after Ben Affleck?

The media interest during these days is on the renewed relationship between Jennifer Lopez (51) and Ben Affléck (48), which surprised everyone after confirming that they were together again. But even though the focus is on them, their exes also try to move on without looking back. Above all Ana de Armas (33), which has been the actor’s last known relationship.

The relationship between the two arose on the filming set of the thriller Deep water, in which they shared the limelight, at the beginning of 2020. During approximately one year The couple was dating, but in January of this year their breakup was confirmed. We already know how Affleck has remade himself, but what about the Cuban-Spanish actress?

Well, as Page Six assures, Ana de Armas has turned the page and has forgotten Ben Affleck with the Vice President of Tinder, Paul Boukadakis. According to the North American media, they met thanks to mutual friends and both would have been cementing their relationship in recent weeks.

Boukadakis He was the co-founder and CEO of Wheel, a company that was acquired by Tinder in 2017 to add video collaboration. He became the vice president of Tinder and has been working to create new content, including the ‘Swipe Night’ platform.

Ana de Armas, subscriber to the spy cinema

For its part, Ana de Armas continues her ascending career in Hollywood and is currently filming the brand new Netflix movie, The gray man, based on a confrontation between CIA agents. The film stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page, among others, and is set to be a huge success. It is also awaiting its premiere No time to die, Daniel Craig’s latest foray as James Bond.