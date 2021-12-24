Who is the actor who was going to be Forrest Gump before Tom Hanks

Raise your hand who has not seen Forrest Gump or who, at least, does not know someone who has seen it and enjoyed that movie genius !. If we could have eyes on the screens, we would see that there are no hands up. And it is not for less, since this genius directed by Robert Zemeckis and premiered in 1994 with Tom Hanks as the protagonist is a classic.

Zemeckis (director of the trilogy Back to the Future) marked a before and after in the history of cinema with this film -inspired by the novel by Winston Groom-. And also Hanks’ career had a dizzying rise and explosion after this emotional and perfectly achieved paper.

Related news

“Forrest Gump”, the film that finished consecrating Tom Hanks. Source: Instagram @forrestgumpfilm

In the skin of a child -and then a man- noble, kind, of a tender heart and with some limitations; Hanks introduced us at Forrest Gump the story of the character who traveled and gave rise (involuntarily) to the most significant moments in American historysuch as the Vietnam War or the Watergate scandal.

Besides being one of the best movies of Zemeckis and the main protagonists of Tom Hanks, the latter won a Oscar to best Actor for the movie. For all this is that the following data takes even more spectacular: Tom Hanks wasn’t the first actor to be cast in this role. And, if it remained in the initial project, perhaps the story would have been different.

“Forrest Gump”, the film that finished consecrating Tom Hanks. Source: Instagram @forrestgumpfilm

Gump, Forrest Gump

While Hanks had already had major roles in Hollywood (from comedies like I would like to be great even dramas like Philadelphia -from 1993 and that earned him his first Oscar as best Actor-), Forrest Gump it was the turning point in Hanks’ career. However, the director’s initial plan was that whoever gave life to Forrest was John Travolta.

John Travolta was the first actor thought to star in Forrest Gump. Source: Instagram @johntravolta

So, as you read it; the same John Travolta that with his disco style had broken into Saturday night fever and that later, with a leather jacket, shone in Grease (or Vaseline). Travolta was the first singled out for the role of Gump, and the whole studio was headed for it; until a swerve from Zemeckis himself assured Tom Hanks.

Faced with a prize

Hanks already confirmed for the role of the young man Forrest, Travolta was “the chosen one” by Quentin Tarantino to give life to Vincent vega in Pulp fiction; also in 1994. And in the character of this custom made bully, Travolta also found his rediscovery. To such an extent that his role was distinguished and nominated for the Oscar to best Actor.

“Forrest Gump”, the film that finished consecrating Tom Hanks. Source: Terra Archive.

In this shortlist, precisely, they crossed paths during the Academy Awards, Travolta and Hanks. And the big winner was Tom, for his role in Forrest Gump. That’s right, the same role that Travolta’s name had been intended for.