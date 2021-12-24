Who is older: Chabelo, Silvia Pinal or Ignacio López Tarso?

This morning Silvia Pinal’s health caused great concern, who remains hospitalized after catching Covid 19. The actress, who has always distinguished herself by being very active, worried the public because in recent months she has had some health problems. Pinal is one of the longest-lived celebrities in the artistic world and who continues to be active, however, she is not the only one who is over 90 years old and is still in force.

Although Pinal’s age has always been in doubt, she explained that this 2021 he reached 91 years, although relatives and close friends of the actress affirm that they are 94. When talking about the health of Pinal or some other artist of his generation always come up with memes about Chabelo; however, the driver and actor is actually younger.

Xavier López this year reached the age of 86, since he was born in 1935, which makes him one of the youngest artists of his generation. She is almost ten years younger than Silvia Pinal.

Who is almost the same age as Alejandra Guzmán’s mother is actor Sergio Corona, who can currently be seen on the program “As the saying says.” His date of birth is October 7, 1928, so he is currently 93 years old.

In this sense, the oldest actor in the Mexican art scene is Ignacio López Tarso, who will be 97 years old in a few weeks. He was born on January 15, 1925. For his part, Eric Del Castillo is one of the histrionesses who never make memes about his age, although he is even older than Chabelo, having been born on July 22, 1934, what which makes today 87 years of life.