Who is and what is Manolo González, the handsome son of Sofía Vergara, doing?

Sofía Vergara is recognized for her participation in Modern Family. The Barranquilla has been living outside the country for many years, triumphing like a star in Hollywood. She is currently married to Joe Manganiello and has a son from her first marriage to José Luis González, whom she met when she was a teenager and was in high school. Two years after the wedding they separated.

Manolo González Vergara is 30 years old. Not only did she inherit beauty from her mother, but she has also dabbled in modeling, audiovisual production, and acting in productions such as Hot Pursuit, Guilty Party, a series that talks about cyberbullying and The Big Feed. In his Instagram account he is also a star, as he has 428 thousand followers and there he shares, among other things, photos and videos of his personal life.

The young man studied Film Direction and Production, and on several occasions he has stated that he wants to intersperse modeling with acting. Also, he has directed two reality shows: Vergaraland and my life with Toty, about how her mother’s day to day was. Although he has appeared in several productions, he prefers to stay out of the media.

According to his publications on his social networks, the young man proves to be passionate about travel. Also, her photos show that she has a great relationship with Joe Manganiello, her mother’s husband.

