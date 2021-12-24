who are they and how much do they earn

The list of the highest paid actors of 2021 is led by men; However, there are several women who slipped into the rankings and this year they managed to add several million to their fortunes with their most recent film projects.

Why do Hollywood actors charge so much per movie?

Julia Roberts was the first to become the highest paid actress in Hollywood by charging $ 20 million to star in a movie, but it was Jim Carrey who managed to make $ 20 million in 1996 the standard pay for actors.





Why are they being paid so much? The studios decided to pay the actors generously because it is thanks to them that the films become blockbusters, that is, having Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Craig or Sandra Bullock in front of the cast, is a guarantee of success.

Highest paid actors of 2021

The actor who leads the list of the highest paid actors is the British Daniel Craig, who managed to unseat Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, an actor who occupies the second place and who for several years was at the top of the list.

Although the list is dominated by men, some actresses managed to enter the ranking of the highest paid actors of 2021.

How much do hollywood actors earn?