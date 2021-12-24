When actor Robert Downey Jr. tasted Padrón peppers

In a video from five years ago that is still circulating, the actor Daniel Brühl offers the Iron Man interpreter different dishes typical of German and Spanish gastronomy, including one of the most representative of Galician cuisine.

A few years ago, Marvel uploaded on its YouTube channel in Germany, on the occasion of the premiere of Captain America: Civil War, a video in which the actor and director Daniel Brühl offers his partner Robert Downey Jr. various dishes of Spanish and German gastronomy. One of the delicacies on the table are Padrón peppers and, although the video is five years old, it still circulates on social networks and has gone viral again thanks to a tweet.

The actor who plays Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man, can’t resist the different dishes that they take you to the table and you eat a Padrón pepper without worrying about whether it stings “ou non“. Robert Downey Jr. quickly gobbles up the different gastronomic proposals after Daniel Brühl, with dual Spanish and German nationality, explained that “in Spain we eat fast”.

Reactions were immediate on social networks, where a Twitter user recently commented in reference to the Bar Raval: “Funny story, that Daniel Brühl bar is here in Berlin, next door, a tapas bar with Estrella Galicia included“Galician products, once again, triumph wherever they go.