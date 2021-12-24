WhatsApp will animate all the hearts you send

In a future update WhatsApp will add an animation to the hearts of all colors, which simulates that it is beating. Right now only the red heart emoji has animation, something that will change shortly according to a recent leak.

We recently learned that WhatsApp will add reactions to messages, which will significantly expand the possibilities to express ourselves, and now another small tweak has been known that will work very well in informal personal conversations or groups of friends.

What does each emoji mean?

It will be possible to send hearts with animation of red, yellow, green, blue, purple, brown, black and white colors (❤🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🤍), which will beat subtly and appear larger than usual. On the other hand, modified hearts (💔💕💞, for example) will not receive news

This only works if the heart emoji is the only item in the messageIf we include text or other emojis, the standard version will be shown. Although the feature has not been activated yet, images have been leaked of what it will look like:

It is an interesting possibility, although in Telegram there are many more emojis with animation, and with a recent update the first interactive emojis were added in Telegram. As usual, WhatsApp lags behind the competition in terms of new features.

Animated hearts can be view on iPhone, Android and the Web and Desktop versions for computers, they really depend on the device they are received on, not the sender. At the moment we do not know when they will be activated, since they only appear in the WhatsApp code, they have not even reached the trial version.

Of course, animated hearts will be liked by WhatsApp users, but we must not forget that new emojis await us in 2022 that will provide more variety, so the news in this regard does not stop.

Contact cards on WhatsApp: what are they and what are they for?

Via: WABetaInfo