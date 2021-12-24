WhatsApp changes the emojis of hearts: how they are now

This year, the messaging application WhatsApp added new emojis to the platform so that its 2.5 billion users can interact more expressively.

According to WaBetaInfo, the portal specialized in WhatsApp news, the app is preparing a new feature that will animate all the emojis of the hearts.

Today, the only animated heart in the app is that of color Red Y soon the platform will spread the beat to the rest of the colors.

“When you send a red heart emoji an animation is shown, but it is only visible when you send a single red heart. The new change will introduce the same animation for all other heart emojis”, explains WaBetaInfo.

Here is a video showing the new animation in all the colors of hearts. “It’s just a little heartbeat feature that WhatsApp will add to the app,” says WaBetaInfo.

Reactions to WhatsApp arrive: what are they

In the next WhatsApp updates, users will not only be able to send emojis in each message but there will also be a new function that will allow adding a reaction to each of the chats.

WhatsApp Reactions