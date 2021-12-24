WhatsApp, one of the platforms of instant messaging most used, it is always up to date on updates, whether for sending messages, photos, voice notes, video calls, emojis, among other things.

Even this Christmas season, users had the option to change the traditional green logo to one with a Santa Claus hat. This time we tell you how to get ahead of the celebrations of New Year and change the Logo color a Golden, take note.

WhatsApp, celebrate the New Year by changing the logo to gold. Photo: Pixabay



How to change the color of WhatsApp

The first thing you should do is have the Nova Launcher application installed, open it and define the style you want it to have on your device. When you’ve done this, Google an image of the WhatsApp icon in gold.

Save the image in your gallery, press and hold the WhatsApp icon for a few minutes and when the pencil option appears, look for the golden logo in the gallery. Then click on ‘Done’ and the icon will automatically change to gold.

Ready, in this way you can give a different look to your WhatsApp and be fashionable with the end of the year celebrations. Remember that when this time passes, you can return to the traditional green color.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp, how to disappear what a chat says without deleting it

For this 2022, WhatsApp has announced that the application will have several updates throughout the year, all in order to improve the experience for all users and make them feel safe to use it.

One of those long-awaited changes is that now the administrator of a group will be able to delete the messages that another person has sent, if they consider that they are not appropriate. This way, you can have more control of what is published.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp will let group administrators delete any message

The options offered by this instant messaging platform are many, all with the aim that users find new tools that facilitate communication between people anywhere in the world.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.