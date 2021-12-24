What were the weirdest questions on the exam?

MIR exam.

In just a few weeks, at least 12,477 applicants they will face the MIR 2022. Specifically, it will be next January 29 when the candidates have to take a test that, in this call, will be made up of a total of 200 questions, plus 10 reserved, which represents an increase of 25 questions compared to the number of questions from the last year.

In recent years, some of these questions have been classified by teachers and applicants as “impossible.” Thus, Medical Writing reviews some of the questions that have given more headaches to teachers and graduates in Medicine in the last calls of the test for doctors and that can serve as training for current candidates.

Which of the following statements is correct regarding cardiorespiratory resuscitation ?:

After verifying the absence of a pulse, cardiopulmonary resuscitation should be performed following the pattern of 30 chest compressions and 2 pulmonary insufflations. As soon as the necessary means are available, cardioversion should be performed if the patient has not yet recovered his pulse. In the case of asystole, 3mg of atropine should be administered. Epinephrine, at a dose of 1mg every 3 minutes, will not be administered if the stopped mechanism is ventricular fibrillation.

Correct answer: After verifying the absence of a pulse, cardiopulmonary resuscitation should be performed following the pattern of 30 chest compressions and 2 lung inflations.

What is true about Q fever caused by Coxiella burnetii?

Acute infection is the cause of pneumonia and acute hepatitis. Endocarditis is common in children but rare in adults. The history of a pet bite should suggest its etiology. Beta-lactam antibiotics are of choice in treatment.

Correct answer: Acute infection causes pneumonia and acute hepatitis.

Please indicate which is FALSE regarding cluster headache:

It lasts between 30 and 180 minutes. It is accompanied by lacrimation, rhinorrhea and Horner’s sign ipsilateral to the pain. It’s more common in women. Symptomatic treatment can be done with 100% oxygen per mask.

Correct answer: It is more common in women.

Which of the following antiepileptic drugs does NOT decrease the effectiveness of oral contraceptives?

Valproate. Carbamazepine. Phenytoin Phenobarbital

Correct answer: Valproate.

Which of these measures would NOT be indicated in the emergency treatment of a patient with a deep second degree flame burn with 50% of the body surface burned?

Prophylactic administration of intravenous antibiotics. Absolute diet. Lactated ringer administration according to the Parkland formula. Administration of heparin for antithrombotic prophylaxis.

Correct answer: Prophylactic administration of intravenous antibiotics.

What is the most active antimicrobial in oxacillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus endocarditis and bacteremia?

Daptomycin. Imipenem. Cefazolin. Vancomycin.

Correct answer: Daptomycin.

Which of the following is NOT an indication for vertebroplasty?

Painful spinal metastasis. Painful sequela from osteoporotic fracture of less than 2 years of evolution. Acute lumbar osteoporotic fracture. Thoracolumbar flap fracture.

Correct answer: Thoracolumbar flap fracture.

Which of these complications is NOT typical of chronic lymphatic leukemia?

Venous thrombosis. Hypogammaglobulinemia. Second neoplasms. Autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Correct answer: Venous thrombosis.

Check the FALSE answer:

Zika virus infection can be associated with Guillain Barré syndrome. The Ebola virus can be transmitted sexually. Chikungunya virus infection can cause arthritis and joint pain that can last for several months. Anopheles is a vector that can transmit Zika, Chikungunya or Dengue.

Correct answer: Anopheles is a vector that can transmit Zika, Chikungunya or Dengue.

A patient presents with a lithogenic urinary tract infection due to the formation of struvite stones. Which of the following microorganisms is likely the causative agent of the infection?

Enterobacter aerogenes. Staphylococcus aureus. Yersinia enterocolitica. Proteus mirabilis.

Correct answer: Proteus mirabilis.