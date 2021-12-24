What to see, what to do in Guayaquil this Friday, December 24, 2021 | Culture | Entertainment

We propose a concert in ‘Ecuavisa’ and series and movie premieres on some ‘streaming’ platforms.

Premiere on Disney Plus

Charm

Like a Christmas gift, the platform debuts Charm, the animated film recently released in cinemas around the world. The company of streaming He added that he also has exclusive material from Carlos Vives, Sebastián Yatra, Alejandro Riaño, Carolina Gaitán, Olga Lucía Vives, María Cecilia Botero, Mauro Castillo and Angie Cepeda, sharing “their experiences, anecdotes and reflections” on the film and their participation in it. . It is the most recent film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, which is inspired by the diversity, culture, music and other details of Colombia. What’s more, the filmmakers toured areas of the country to make the film: Bogotá, Cartagena, Barichara, Salento, Palenque and the Cocora Valley were some. The story centers on the Madrigal, a family that lives in a magical house and whose members have gifts, ranging from healing with food to super strength. Only Mirabel does not have a gift, but she will be the one who “discovers that the magic that surrounds the ‘Charm’ is in danger; and she, the only Madrigal without magical powers, could be her family’s last hope, “Disney explained. Co-Director: Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith.

By Ecuavisa

Andrea Bocelli: Love in Portofino (2012)

The Italian tenor reviews the best-known love songs of all time in one of the most beautiful settings in the world. Recorded live in front of an invited audience, Bocelli performs songs from the Piazzetta in the romantic Italian port of Portofino. During the evening, the musician will share the stage with a sensational ensemble of supporting talents, including Caroline Campbell on violin, German star Helene Fischer and Brazilian singer-songwriter Sandy on vocals, Chris Botti on trumpet and fiancee. from Bocelli, Veronica Berti, who joins him for a duet, all backed by a 40-piece orchestra and rhythm section. In his recital he will perform some of the most romantic ballads and songs of the genre: Il nostro incontro, Senza fine, La vie en rose, Kiss Me a lot, Love me tender, among other. Friday, December 24 and 31, 10:00 p.m. Ecuavisa.

On OnDirecTV

Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony

To celebrate the holidays, one of the world’s leading sopranos and legendary Grammy Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman presents her Christmas special from London’s historic Christ Church Spitalfields. The show shows Sarah performing a group of Christmas and holiday classics that are fan favorites for the season, such as Silent Night, I Believe in Father Christmas, Ave Maria, Colder Than Winter, Amazing Grace, Happy Xmas (War Is Over) and many more. She will be accompanied by the Trinity College Orchestra and Choir; special guests, like Aled Jones to the Gregorian choir. In addition, the artist meets with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber for a performance of Christmas dream, song written by Webber and Tim Rice. This Christmas classic features a beautiful new arrangement and is certainly memorable. 21:00, OnDirecTV (channels 201 & 1201 HD) and on the streaming DirecTV Go.

Two unmissable premieres on Netflix

Sea of ​​Tranquility (The Silent Sea)

This Korean series could become a hit after The Squid Game, What Heading to hell, Kingdom or My Name, and can confirm the success of these productions after the film Parasites. The story is set on a planet Earth that is already practically a desert. There a team of astronauts receives the mission to go to an abandoned lunar base. Everyone does not know what can be found there, although they do have a terrible statistic: they have calculated that there is less than a 10% chance that all the crew members will return alive. These intrepid space explorers embark on a very dangerous mission, as they have 24 hours to collect samples from an abandoned and top-secret lunar research base. The mission will turn into a deadly mission that can reveal the darkest secrets of the Moon and an abandoned moon base.

Don’t look up

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill lead the all-star cast of this Adam McKay comedy. Together they lead to a reality in which the Earth is threatened by a comet that will arrive within six months and that will destroy everything. The director focuses on social and political criticism. The characters of DiCaprio and Lawrence are the scientists who discover that the comet will bring about the end of the world and go to the White House. Specifically, they go to a Meryl Streep as president of the United States more concerned about fame than the comet that would destroy humans.