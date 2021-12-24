What Gignac does at night was uncovered and the preseason with Tigres is lost

December 23, 2021 4:35 p.m.

The preseason has already started for the Tigers but André-Pierre Gignac Instead of preparing to arrive in good physical condition to Clausura 2022, he preferred to go out partying after his first day of preseason with Tigres.

The feline team reported this December 20 and started with training and although Gignac He has come in a timely manner, on the fourth day of training he did not appear at the University Stadium because he was recovering from a discomfort, according to ABC Sports.

Of course, he could miss a training session and will surely return soon, but what he did not want to miss was the gala party where both the Governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, and the boxer were present. Saul Canelo Alvarez.

André-Pierre’s nights in Monterrey

The scorer of Tigers He was seen a day ago at the end of the year party of a royal business group, where he was present Canelo Alvarez and some artists. Two nights before, Gignac went to a concert to see the MS band, where he even had the opportunity to sing.

