What did Chávez Jr. inhale in his fight with Zegarra? Coach clears it up

Julio César Chávez Jr. returned to the ring with a victory that was very questioned, because the Son of the Legend had a flash of good boxing although ‘it lacked explosiveness’, according to critics. In addition to this there was immersed in a great controversy, well during his fight against David Zegarra, was caught inhaling A substance.

For his ‘gray’ past in many places it was commented that Chávez Jr. used some drug to have an ‘advantage’ over Zegarra, a fact that has already been in charge of denying Well, his coach and the boxer himself clarified the situation.

What was it that Chávez Jr. inhaled in their fight?

In an interview for ‘TV Boxeo’, the Chávez Jr.’s coach clarified what happened, because despite the comments, what he inhaled is not some drug, but it is a spray that allowed him to breathe better, well in appearance he was sick and he needed something to help him ‘draw air’.

“To clarify, Julio was sick, he was not well, it was not 100%. He entered the fight sick and wanted to enter to show his people, not leave them bad and not abandon the fight. Julio was a little sick, he clarified that it was a spray to be able to breathe. It was nothing that was going to pick you up and you were going to run and split cheese; it was to be able to breathe ”, he affirmed.

#Viral| Julio César Chávez Jr. was caught on video while putting something in his nose in the middle of a fight #box. Faced with these accusations, his coach pointed out that the boxer is open to taking anti-doping tests at any time. pic.twitter.com/ViQjxnLaBz – Panorama Without Reservations 620 AM (@ sinreservas620) December 23, 2021

Similarly Chávez Jr. showed his face and commented that said spray is about Iliadin, which is very similar to Afrin, which helps open the nasal cavities to be able to breathe when you are depleted.

“What I used was Iliadin, which is like Afrin. It unclogs your pores but it is not any substanceitoYou can zoom in well (the video) and see what it is. I have already told them that what they can do, the other can do, “he said.

the same Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and his coach clarified that he is willing to become a drug test if necessary, so that they trust him, so he does not hide anything and knows that his fight against Zegarra was legal.