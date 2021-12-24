What are the Christmas episodes of the series and where to see them? Where to see Friends? Jennifer Aniston

The hit comedy has 8 Christmas specials made throughout its 10 seasons. Check below which chapters they are and where to watch them.

Television has become an important element that accompanies the end of the year parties, whether with marathons, special episodes or premieres related to the dates, the Christmas season is always important for entertainment productions.

That is why it is customary for the series to leave a space in their broadcasts to carry out a special episode according to the festivities and Friends is no exception.

The hit series starring Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt Leblanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, made Christmas episodes during the 10 years of its transmission with the exception of the first and last season.

What are the Christmas episodes of Friends and where to watch them?

The full 10 seasons plus the reunion episode are available on HBO Max.

Check out the list below of FRIENDS Christmas chapters.

Season 2, Episode 9: “The One with Phoebe’s Dad”

The first Christmas episode of the series follows Monica’s attempt to try to tip with cookies instead of cash as Rachel is out of cash together. Phoebe wants to meet her father and goes with her friends to meet him, after which they decide to have a Christmas party that doesn’t turn out as expected.

Season 3, Episode 10: “The One Where Rachel Quits”

Yearning for a career in fashion, Rachel quits her job at Central Perk on the advice of Joey and Chandler. Phoebe learns that the Christmas trees people don’t buy are destroyed, and Ross accidentally breaks a girl scout’s leg and is forced to sell the cookies himself to make up for her.

Season 4, Episode 10: “The One with the Poughkeepsie Girl”

Ross is torn between a girl from Poughkeepsie and one who lives closer, so he has to constantly travel to see her in the other city, which makes him very tired. Joey finds work at Monica’s restaurant for the holidays, while the younger Geller continues to be ignored by her workers. And Phoebe sets out to write a Christmas song for her friends, but struggles to make it rhyme.

Season 5, Episode 10: “The One with the Inappropriate Sister”

Phoebe decides to return and collect money for the poor. Joey, Ross and Chandler have conflicts now that the three of them live together, while Rachel has her first date with Dany, but it doesn’t turn out as she expects.

Season 6, Episode 10: “The One With The Routine”

Ross and Monica try to steal the show on Dick Clark’s recording of New Years Rockin Eve, with their dance routine, while Joey tries to get a kiss from Janine at midnight. On the other hand, Phoebe, Chandler and Rachel tirelessly search for Monica’s Christmas gifts.

Season 7, Episode 10: “The One with the Christmas Armadillo”

Ross disguises himself as an armadillo to teach his son Ben about Hanukkah. Phoebe tries to get Rachel out of Joey’s apartment and into living with her again.

Season 8, Episode 11: “The One with the Creepy Christmas Card”

Ross expresses his concerns to Mona when she decides to send a Christmas card from both of them to all of her friends and family.

Season 9, Episode 10: “The One with Christmas in Tulsa”

Chandler spends the holidays away from his wife and friends due to his new job in Tulsa. The episode also features several flashbacks.