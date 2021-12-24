Vivo S12 and S12 Pro, technical sheet with features and price

Vivo has just presented two of its most interesting mid-range terminals, the Vivo S12 and S12 Pro. Both proposals come with a vitaminized hardware with MediaTek, quite interesting camera setups, and a design reminiscent of certain phone.

We are going to tell you all the specifications and technical characteristics of the Vivo S12 and S12 Pro, terminals that, after Vivo’s landing in Spain, it is not ruled out that they will end up arriving in our territory.

Vivo S12 and S12 Pro data sheet

LIVE S12

LIVE S12 PRO

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

157.2 x 72.4 x 7.4 mm
179 g

159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm
171 g

SCREEN

6.44 inch
Full HD +
AMOLED
90 Hz

6.56 inch
Full HD +
AMOLED
90Hz

PROCESSOR

MediaTek Dimensity 1100

MediaTek Dimensity 1200

INTERNAL MEMORY

256 GB

128 or 256 GB

RAM

8 or 12 GB

8 or 12 GB

BATTERY

4,200mAh
44W

4,300mAh
44W

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 11 customized by Vivo

Android 11 customized by Vivo

REAR CAMERA

108 MP
8 MP wide angle
2 MP macro

108 MP
8 MP wide angle
2 MP macro

FRONT CAMERA

44 MP
8 MP wide angle

50 MP
8 MP wide angle

CONNECTIVITY

5G SA / NSA
BT 5.2
NFC

5G SA / NSA
BT 5.2
NFC

PRICE

About 390 euros to change

About 430 euros to change

Two twin brothers with different hearts

Alive

The Vivo S12 and S12 Pro they are two practically identical terminals, except for the processor, screen and some details on the battery. Specifically, in the S12 we find the MediaTek Dimensity 1100, one of the best processors of the company, accompanied by up to 12 + 256 GB of memory.

The Pro model has a curved screen and a more powerful processor

In the case of the Pro variant, the maximum memory is the same, although the processor here is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, a somewhat more ambitious proposal. competing with the best Qualcomm processor up to the current generation, the Snapdragon 888. Also change the panel, larger and curved on the Pro model, although in both cases they are AMOLED panels with 90 Hz refresh rate.

I live S12 2

I live S12

Alive

I live S12 Pro

Regarding the battery, there is a small difference in favor of the Pro variant, which has 4,300mAh versus the 4,200mAh of its younger brother. Both have 44W fast charging, so the charging times will be quite short, as it is a battery with a low capacity.

At the photographic level they share the same 108 megapixel sensor, along with an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and a macro testimonial of only 2 megapixels. They both have an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle on the selfie camera, with a higher resolution main sensor: 44 megapixels in the Vivo S12 and 50 in the case of the Pro variant.

Vivo X60 Pro, review: raising the bar in performance with the design of a flagship

Versions and price

These two Vivo have been presented in China at a price of 390 euros to change for the S12 model and about 430 to change for the Pro version. The international availability of these models is not yet known., but we will update this post in case they land in our country.

