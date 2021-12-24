Vivo S12 and S12 Pro, technical sheet with features and price

Vivo has just presented two of its most interesting mid-range terminals, the Vivo S12 and S12 Pro. Both proposals come with a vitaminized hardware with MediaTek, quite interesting camera setups, and a design reminiscent of certain phone.

We are going to tell you all the specifications and technical characteristics of the Vivo S12 and S12 Pro, terminals that, after Vivo’s landing in Spain, it is not ruled out that they will end up arriving in our territory.

Vivo S12 and S12 Pro data sheet

LIVE S12 LIVE S12 PRO DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.4 mm

179 g 159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm

171 g SCREEN 6.44 inch

Full HD +

AMOLED

90 Hz 6.56 inch

Full HD +

AMOLED

90Hz PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 1100 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 INTERNAL MEMORY 256 GB 128 or 256 GB RAM 8 or 12 GB 8 or 12 GB BATTERY 4,200mAh

44W 4,300mAh

44W OPERATING SYSTEM Android 11 customized by Vivo Android 11 customized by Vivo REAR CAMERA 108 MP

8 MP wide angle

2 MP macro 108 MP

8 MP wide angle

2 MP macro FRONT CAMERA 44 MP

8 MP wide angle 50 MP

8 MP wide angle CONNECTIVITY 5G SA / NSA

BT 5.2

NFC 5G SA / NSA

BT 5.2

NFC PRICE About 390 euros to change About 430 euros to change

Two twin brothers with different hearts

The Vivo S12 and S12 Pro they are two practically identical terminals, except for the processor, screen and some details on the battery. Specifically, in the S12 we find the MediaTek Dimensity 1100, one of the best processors of the company, accompanied by up to 12 + 256 GB of memory.

The Pro model has a curved screen and a more powerful processor

In the case of the Pro variant, the maximum memory is the same, although the processor here is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, a somewhat more ambitious proposal. competing with the best Qualcomm processor up to the current generation, the Snapdragon 888. Also change the panel, larger and curved on the Pro model, although in both cases they are AMOLED panels with 90 Hz refresh rate.

I live S12

I live S12 Pro

Regarding the battery, there is a small difference in favor of the Pro variant, which has 4,300mAh versus the 4,200mAh of its younger brother. Both have 44W fast charging, so the charging times will be quite short, as it is a battery with a low capacity.

At the photographic level they share the same 108 megapixel sensor, along with an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and a macro testimonial of only 2 megapixels. They both have an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle on the selfie camera, with a higher resolution main sensor: 44 megapixels in the Vivo S12 and 50 in the case of the Pro variant.

Versions and price

These two Vivo have been presented in China at a price of 390 euros to change for the S12 model and about 430 to change for the Pro version. The international availability of these models is not yet known., but we will update this post in case they land in our country.