Vice Admiral Holdo and the exercise of power

Discussing last month with fellow professionals and women politicians, the firming up rushed to explain that the political stage that we are closing is especially fertile for epic allegories, western or war adventure films, precisely because it has been a very masculine stage, in which the leaderships have disputed them first four and then five men of the same generation: Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Casado, Pablo Iglesias, Albert Rivera and finally Santiago Abascal.

A minister corrected me and vindicated the epic as a field also open to the feminine, specifying that considering the opposite, that the epic a solely masculine territory, is actually a way of questioning that women exercise power and leadership. And what is the female epic? Well, the cinema has offered us some models of female leadership based on attributes of bravery and bellicosity, but too often twins to the masculine ones.

Thus, Artemis, Queen of Halicarnassus (Eva Green) in 300: the rise of an empire (2014), by Noam Munro, offered an attractive female warrior icon all determination and cunning that competed in strength and aggressiveness with any commander, and in front of her Gorgo, widow of Leonidas (Lena Healy), assumed for herself the attributes of government of her deceased husband.

Something similar happens with Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), by George Miller, in which Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) updated the archetype of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), the xenomorph’s nemesis in the series Alien, building a defiant fighter in the face of a patriarchal world that, suddenly, was building a wonderful parable about the Arab theocracies, exchanging their relationship with the precious oil for the control of water resources.

Fans of Game of Thrones They have various powerful feminine archetypes, full of epic, that season their conquering qualities with attributes of Machiavellian style, although without fully emancipating themselves from the underhanded attitude, the insidiousness and deception, characteristic features of the old macho interpretations of the Christian myths of impurity. and the mephistophelic condition of the feminine.

It had to be again Star wars, in its episode VIII, The last Jedi, directed and written by Ryan Johnson, the one who succeeded in categorizing female epic attributes for war different and even contrary to the male ones. Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) and General Organa (Carrie Fisher), at the head of the Resistance, deploy a war strategy antithetical to the masculine one, a dialectic that in the script is reflected in Leia’s confrontation with the captain’s quarrelsome fury Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).

In the film, women grow old as respectable leaders of the libertarian movement, while men live with their ghosts and settling scores with a glorious past. Luke licks the wounds of his own history on an island far from everyone, or what is the same far away and oblivious to the common good. Luke is on his own and Leia is on his own.

The difference between the sacrifice of Vice Admiral Holdo and that of Leonidas, in 300, by Zack Snyder, is that she executes an operation to give her people time to flee, while the King of Sparta writes his glorious death to delay the inevitable a bit. Unfortunately an aged and virile sector of the fans of Star wars she became extremely angry and led Disney to rectify this entire feminizing adventure in Episode IX, with regrettable results. And yes, the fans got so angry because they got it right: I was girls.

The obsession with glory is perhaps one of the most obvious differences between the masculine and feminine archetypes in the exercise of power and in warfare. Poe Dameron celebrates triumph in symbolic battles but too costly in lives, while Leia advocates that each sacrifice be scrupulously measured by its usefulness to the common good. Dameron thinks of glory, while Leia thinks of the steps necessary to victory. And the first is to survive. Here is an important clue: The male hero strives for glory, posterity, that is, to build a memorable past; while female heroines yearn for triumph, that is, to build a hopeful future. They think about the past that they write for themselves and they think about the future that they open to everyone. For example, a Labor Reform.