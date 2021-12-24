Very harsh statements by George Clooney for the tragic incident in Alec Baldwin’s film

George Clooney called the filming of “Rust,” in which Alec Baldwin accidentally shot the cinematographer, as “infuriating” and “crazy”.

The actor insisted that the “Saturday Night Live” star and his crew looked ignore safety rules used for decades in all other productions.

A veteran Hollywood star, Clooney told Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was clearly the result of “many stupid mistakes”.

“Maybe they weren’t even using that gun to practice target shooting, but they had live ammunition with dummies,” added Clooney, visibly angry at the situation, calling it “all this shit we’ve been seeing”.



Actor Alec Baldwin was sued after the tragic act in which he killed a woman on the film set. Photo: AFP

“And that’s crazy. It’s crazy. It’s infuriating,” Clooney insisted.

The “Ocean’s Eleven” star said that despite having “been on the film set for 40 years,” never heard talk about some of the apparent security measures that producer “Baldwin’s Western” had used on the deadly set.

“In the first place, I never heard the term ‘cold gun’“he said of the doomed security word that Baldwin believed meant the Colt 45 he fired did not have live bullets.

“I’ve never heard that term. They’re literally just talking about things I’ve never heard of,” he continued. “It’s just infuriating “.



Halyna Hutchins was shot to death on the Rust film set. Photo: Reuters

Clooney, 60, also insisted that even after clearing everything up, all the actors take additional measures to personally ensure that weapons are not loaded prior to shooting on set.

“Every time I get a gun handed to me on a set, every time I look at it, I open it, I show it to the person I’m pointing at, we show it to the production team,” he said.

“Everybody does it. Everybody knows it.”

“Maybe Alec did that,” he said, although initial police reports suggest the 63-year-old actor relied only on confirmation that it was a “cold gun.”

Clooney insisted that such security measures they were obvious for anyone in the movies after decades past tragedies.

The former star of the medical series “ER” said he was “friends” with Jon-Erik Hexum, who was shot dead in 1984, and “good friends, really good friends, Brandon Lee,” the 28-year-old son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, who was killed in a similar shooting on set while filming “The Crow” in 1993.

“After Brandon’s death, I really it was very clear: open the gun, look down the barrel, look in the cylinder, make sure, “Clooney said of the security steps across the industry that Baldwin seems to have skipped.

Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza, 48, was injured Oct. 21 at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico when Baldwin, 63, fired a firearm loaded with a live bullet.

Source: ANSA

