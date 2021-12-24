US Extesorera on Cryptocurrency Investments: “The train has already left the station”

Rosa Ríos, who held the position under the Obama Administration, is currently a member of the board of directors of the Ripple crypto platform.

If you are still considering starting investing in cryptocurrencies, former US treasurer Rosa Ríos believes that the ‘best seats’ are already taken.

“The train has already left the station,” the person in charge of receiving and guarding government funds during the Obama Administration told CNBC’s ‘Make It’. “Blockchain technology is here“he recalled.

Ríos, who is a visiting scholar at Harvard University and a member of the board of directors of Ripple, a crypto platform used in cross-border operations and which is the seventh by capitalization, offered advice for everyone looking to invest in decentralized currencies, including non-fungible tokens. : wonder if the product is practical and if you have growth potential.

“I really care if you have a intrinsic value“he said, explaining this concept as understanding how the asset can be used” responsibly “and whether it can save time and money in the real world.

Ríos believes that 2022 will offer more regulatory clarity about the crypto market. In November, a group of regulators, including the Federal Reserve, announced that US lawmakers plan to clarify next year how banks and other financial institutions should handle cryptocurrencies.

Likewise, the former treasurer affirmed that she hopes that the new year will see new great players join the adoption of digital assets, or at least “have a willingness to start these conversations and hopefully offer a way forward.”

