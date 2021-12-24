Unveil a photo of Andrew Garfield and Robert Pattinson together

The commonalities between Andrew Garfield Y Robert Pattinson they are infinite. Both rose to fame at a very young age, becoming the main adolescent attractive of that time. But years later, they would show viewers that they are not just pretty faces, they have immense talent to offer. Y a picture of who knew how to interpret Batman next to the actor of Spider-man it made the Internet revolutionize.

Both are in the sights of moviegoers. The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home invited fans to review all the films released so far with Spider-Man as the protagonist and, of course, that the version of Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man. For his part, Pattinson is about to release The batman and the images featured in the trailer show a promising performance.

In recent days, with their names already more than established among the trends, a photo of the pair was unveiled on social networks and the reactions of the users were the most euphoric. It is that the possibility of seeing them together drove those who closely follow their work crazy. And although this data may disappoint you, the truth is that the image was taken 10 years ago! Time seems not to be noticeable in his physique but, in reality, a decade has passed since that moment.

By then, Robert Pattinson was presenting Eclipse, the third film in the saga Twilight, where he played the vampire Edward Cullen that made him one of the most popular actors of the last time. And Andrew Garfield was part of the cast of Social network, in the shoes of Mark Zuckerberg’s partner. In this sense, they met at the party organized by Hbo after the celebration of the Golden Globe in 2010.

It is clear that people love seeing them together: days ago, fans started a campaign for Garfield to become the next Joker from DC and make a pair, in this way, with Robert Pattison. However, the interpreter of Peter parker he remarked in dialogue with GQ: “I wouldn’t get close. It is very sweet of him to think that it is possiblebut I don’t think I can ever do it because of what Heath Ledger did, what Jack Nicholson did and of course Joaquin Phoenix did his own genius”.