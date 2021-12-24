Uncharted presents its new trailer with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Although its premiere may seem distant, we can already see the new trailer for Uncharted, the upcoming action-adventure film based on the famous video game by Naughty dog for PlayStation, and that will arrive exclusively in movie theaters throughout Spain on February 11, 2022 by the hand of Sony Pictures.

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series of all time, this film introduces us to a young, crafty and charismatic Nathan Drake (Tom holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful partner Victor Sully Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an epic action adventure that spans the world, the two embark on a perilous search for the greatest treasure ever found as they track down the clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Directed by Ruben fleischer (Zombieland, Venom), Uncharted is starring Tom holland (The impossible, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The devil at all hours) Y Mark Wahlberg (The perfect Storm, Infiltrated, Spenser: Confidential). The actresses complete the cast Sophia ali Y Tati gabrielle, and Spanish actor Antonio Flags.