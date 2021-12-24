UK condemned new Iran ballistic missile test

Boris Johnson, at the door of 10 Downing street (Photo: EFE)

The Government of the United Kingdom on Friday condemned the “Use of ballistic missiles” by Iran in a test carried out today.

A spokesman for the British Foreign Office reported in a statement that the trial was “confirmed”And that supposes a“clear break”Of resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council.

That clause indicates that Tehran can not “Carry out any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons”, including launches using ballistic missile technology “noted the Foreign Office.

A missile exploded during an Iranian military exercise (Photo: Reuters)

The British Executive emphasizes that these actions pose a “threat to regional and international security” and calls on Iran to “Terminate these activities immediately.”

Negotiations to try to salvage the 2015 accord by which Iran pledged to renounce nuclear weapons continue in Vienna on Monday.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard fired 16 ground-to-ground ballistic missiles as part of a military maneuver in the south of the countrythe official IRNA news agency reported on Friday.

The missiles nicknamed Emad, Ghadr, Sejjil, Zalzal, Dezful and Zolfaghar they have a range of between 350 and 2,000 kilometers (between 220 and 1,250 miles), the report added.

A member of the Revolutionary Guard during the military exercise (Photo: Reuters)

Iran has said that such missiles can hit Israel already US military bases in the region.

The missiles, according to the dispatch, hit their target at the same time that 10 drones hit their target simultaneously. State television showed the missiles being launched in the desert.

Iran has deployed and tested those missiles in the past. Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, commander of the Iranian armed forces, stated that the maneuvers are in response to the “Massive but useless threats” From Israel.

The moment of a missile launch (Photo: Reuters)

“This is a small number of the hundreds of missiles that can hit a hostile target simultaneously.”Bagheri said.

Israel views the Iranian nuclear program as a threat and has asked the international community keep a hard line against Tehran. Iran insists that its nuclear program is only peaceful.

On the second day of the military exercises, Tuesday, Iran also launched cruise-type missiles. In the past the Revolutionary Guard has said that its cruise missiles have ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). It also has missiles with a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles).

Iran from time to time conducts military exercises, stating that they are necessary for the reaction capacity of its forces and to test your new weapons.

