Two makeups by Camila Cabello that are pure inspiration to wear this Christmas

Christmas Eve has arrived and the moment to be splendid. Therefore, if you still do not have ideas of how to wear makeup these days, we want to give you a couple of ideas inspired by Camila Cabello with whom you can succeed without a doubt. Two different looks but still attractive and very festive with which you will not go unnoticed in any celebration worth its salt.

This week, the singer had the honor of singing at the White House together with other artists on the occasion of Christmas and he has done it with an unbeatable style and that, in addition, it is not so difficult to recreate.





The keys to her makeup go through shadows with a lot glitter, better liquids that are easier to use, a black outlined with a pencil and a powerful bright red lipstick to which we can add a gloss as well. The result is absolutely spectacular.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Long-lasting Permanent Lipstick 24H Lipstick, Color Red Tone 506 Infallible

Another option would be to simply bet on the stickers, the strass that loads the look with shine and that it is a very good option. We simply apply greyish shadows to give depth to the eye, and then we place the crystals. Nothing that we do something like what Camila Cabello wore, we will triumph for sure.

Photos | @camila_cabello and @julieknailsnyc