Toyota Yaris Electric Hybrid 2022: just changes to remain the urban hybrid of reference – News – Hybrids and Electric

Toyota announces that by 2022 it will renew one of its most popular hybrid cars, the Toyota Yaris Electric Hybrid. It is, however, a slight renovation with which the Japanese firm intends to keep its popular urban area at the forefront of the utility segment.

As specified by Toyota itself, the changes are not too deep. One of the keys to this update to the Yaris for 2022 is the new multimedia system, called Toyota Smart Connect. The Japanese firm promises that this new system is more powerful and fluid than the one that takes place in the Yaris that has been marketed so far.

Through the 9-inch touch screen, it is possible to connect a mobile phone wirelessly With the Apple CarPlay or Android Auto systems, and thanks to the fact that it has its own data card, now the Yaris can be permanently connected without having to resort to the data on our phone.

The new Yaris also receives updates in the design section, although only in a chromatic way, as it also receives new colors for its exterior paint, among which the brand strives to highlight the Kaji Orange, a tonality that the C-HR has previously premiered in the Toyota range.

Regarding its technical scheme there are no news. This means that its propulsion remains in the hands of the same hybrid system as before. In it the main protagonists are an engine of Atmospheric gasoline of 1.5 liters of displacement, and an electric of 80 kW of power. Together, the hybrid scheme yields 116 hp and 125 Nm of torque, which allows it to reach 100 kilometers per hour from standstill in 9.7 seconds and reach 175 kilometers per hour maximum speed, with an approved average consumption of 3 , 8 liters.

The Toyota Yaris Electric Hybrid 2022 range will consist of three finishes for private customers, Active Tech, Style and Style Plus, while the Business Plus, focused on the fleet customer, does not receive improvements in terms of equipment.

As the brand has announced, this new variant of its hybrid utility is now available to book in Spain, with a price that is slightly higher than its previous cost, up to 18,950 euros, with all versions with a 4-year warranty and 4-year maintenance included.