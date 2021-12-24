Tom Holland responded to Martin Scorsese for his criticism of Marvel Studios

We are almost in 2022, however, the sayings of Martin Scorsese about superhero movies have not yet been forgotten.

So amid all the excitement for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom holland decided to directly mention the director of Goodfellas in an interview about the chances of his most recent film at the Oscars.

According to The Hollwyood Reporter, Marvel Studios and Sony plan to launch a campaign for Spider-Man: No Way Home be considered at the Academy Awards. But, as Kevin Feige recently pointed out that he believes there is a bias around superhero movies, both companies feel that that would not be an easy task.

In that sense, when asked about the possibilities that Spider-Man: No Way Home follow the steps of Black panther and it is the second superhero film to be considered in the category of Best Film at the Oscars, Holland decided to target the perception of such productions and did so by recalling Martin Scorsese’s commented statements on Marvel’s bets.

“You can ask (Martin) Scorsese, ‘Would you like to do a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know how it is because he has never made one “Holland said. “I’ve done Marvel movies and also movies that have been in the conversation in the world of Oscars, and the only difference, actually, is that one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I analyze the character, the way the director sets the story arc and the characters, it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I think they really are art. “

Tom Holland has starred in three solo movies as Spider-Man and has also appeared as that hero in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endagme. All while his resume in other productions includes tapes such as The Impossible, The Devil All the Time Y Cherry.

In that sense, the actor indicated that this perception would not only be his and other members of the cast of Marvel Studios films could support his defense of the genre.

“When you’re making these movies, you know good or bad, millions of people will see them, whereas when you’re making a little indie movie, if it’s not very good, no one will see it, so it comes with different levels of pressure.” Holland pointed out. “I mean, you can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson, people who have made the kinds of movies that are ‘Oscar-worthy’ and have also made superhero movies, and they’ll tell you they’re the same thing. Just on a different scale. And there is less spandex in the ‘Oscar movies.’

Although in the section of superhero tapes only Black panther has been nominated in the category of Best Film at the Oscars, to date several such bets have won awards in other categories and, for example, the King of Wakanda’s own film won awards for its music, costume design and production design. All while on the side of the DC adaptations a couple of years ago Joaquin Phoenix received the Oscar for Best Actor for his lead role in Joker, Heath Ledger won a Best Supporting Actor award for his role in en The dark knight and even Suicide Squad (2016) received an award for Best Makeup and Hairstyle.

But those are not the awards that Feige wants and in the same article in The Hollywood Reporter the president of Marvel Studios indicated that he wants the films of his superhero franchise to be recognized by the Academy.

“I think both types of films deserve recognition”, Feige said. “(…) It’s a good thing when people are in a movie theater and they stand up and scream. It is good when people wipe their tears because they are thinking about their last 20 years of cinema and what it has meant to them. That, for me, is a very good thing, the kind of things that the Academy was founded, at the time, to recognize ”.