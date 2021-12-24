Tom Holland kept his promise to the boy who saved his sister from a dog attack – movie news

Tom Holland is a man of his word and made a dream come true of a little boy who protected and saved his younger sister from a dog attack. The story is most moving.

Tom Holland is proving he is a true man of his word, we may not be able to trust him when it comes to the inclusion of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but when it comes to promises made he is the first to keep them, like the one he made to a boy who saved his younger sister from a dog attack.

2020 was full of difficult moments and others that went notoriously viral, such as in case of Bridger Walker, a brave 6-year-old boy from Wyoming who came between his sister and a dog german shepherd mix. The dog showed no compassion and bit Bridger on the cheek, clinging to her. Bridger subsequently underwent a two-hour surgery that required more than 90 stitches.

The case became very relevant among Hollywood figures thanks to the fact that Anne Hathaway praised the little boy’s bravery, so immediately other celebrities began to fill him with love, Among them Tom Holland, who promised him that he could visit the set of the new Spider-Man movie, and he did.

Walker’s father shared images and a video of the visit to the set, in which you can see how the child Not only did she visit the set, but she was able to take Zendaya’s place and swing alongside the actor dressed as Spider-Man, it was surely a dream come true.

At the time, other avengers congratulated Bridger such as Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo, but surely nothing compares to visiting the film set of one of the most anticipated films of the year with one of the most popular superheroes. Other actors belonging to the superhero cinema, such as Hugh Jackman and Zachary Levy, also did the same by recognizing the bravery of the boy who, when asked why he jumped to stop the attack on his sister he replied: “if someone had to die, I thought it must be me” this according to a statement he shared CNN.

It should be noted that this is not the only recognition that Bridger obtained, the World Boxing Council awarded him a belt, the same one that Canelo won in his first fight. His father also documented this moment on his Instagram account where it can be seen that they are in Teotihuacan. He deserves all this love for being a true hero.