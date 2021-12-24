Tom Hanks’ new science fiction film ‘Bios’ is delayed

Bios, the science fiction film of Tom Hanks, has changed its release date. Initially scheduled for April 16, 2021, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have announced a delay in launch with a new scheduled date for the August 13. One of those affected by this change has been a Blumhouse Productions film that had not been revealed to date (va Variety).

Another major change in the release date of a Hollywood premiere

Bios, directed by Miguel Sapochnik, best known for his work on the HBO fantasy series pica, Game of Thrones. Craig Luck wrote the script with Ivor Powell, narrating a post-apocalyptic drama that follows the adventures of last man on earth, a sick inventor named Finch (Hanks). As you get older and lose your last days of life, you realize you have to build an android to protect your beloved dog. The cast also includes Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, Skeet Ulrich and Laura Harrier. Robert Zemeckis, who has collaborated with Hanks on Forrest Gump or Nufrago, is executive producing the film with Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman and Adam Merims.

“ Universal has once again moved one of its great blockbusters to more auspicious dates

Tom Hanks, who in 2020 has released World News Y Greyhound, suffers a new delay in its meats due to the coronavirus. Hollywood has been planning a troubled film schedule for several weeks, and today major studios have confirmed a widespread delay in major productions such as No Time to Die, Uncharted, Last Night in Soho or Morbius. Cinema has struggled to bounce back around the world, with widespread closures, lockdowns, and hundreds of show lines actually passing it further in the absence of openings. As the majors have remarked, blockbusters are unviable under these circumstances, and it makes it nearly impossible for production companies to make any sizable profits, even with the new premium model of video on demand or streaming. Despite the dark situation looming over the Western world in 2021, there are directors who believe that in six or seven months we will be returning to normality.