Tom Cruise lost a fortune

Tom cruise just lost a fortune. While filming Mission: Impossible 7, the actor had several luxury belongings stolen. Among the valuables that were stolen were a BMW X7 vehicle used by his bodyguard and thousands of dollars.

But how did it happen? As reported by The Sun, the episode happened on August 23, while the vehicle was parked near the Grand Hotel, the place where the actor was staying, precisely on Church Street in downtown Birmingham.

According to the report, the thieves used a scanner that is used to clone the signal and open the car. The car is valued at more than $ 125,000.

“We received a report of a stolen BMW X7 in Church Street, Birmingham, in the early hours of Tuesday. The car was found shortly after thanks, in particular, to the video surveillance cameras in the area where the vehicle was,” explained the police sources .

The car would have already appeared, but not the actor’s belongings. “It’s a huge shame on the security team and the guy who had been driving it was freaking out, but not as mad as Tom!” Added a spokesperson.