TNT to have Adam Sandler movie marathon

The charismatic 55-year-old actor will arrive this Sunday, December 26, on the screen of TNT with six films that will be broadcast consecutively so that viewers do not stop laughing with the characters that have marked the career of Adam Sandler.

The special begins on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and will include films that the American starred in between 2000 and 2011. What films will this TNT special include?

The first delivery is paid by Pixels (Pixels, 2015, Columbia Pictures), at 1:00 p.m. When aliens intercept the signals from classic video games and misinterpret them as a declaration of war, they decide to attack Earth using those games as a model.

Knowing that he will have to use a similar strategy, President Will Cooper recruits his childhood friend, former video game champion and current home theater installer Sam Brenner, to lead a group of old-school video game players and a Military specialist in a great battle to save the planet.

At 2:45 p.m., it is the turn of Mad with rage (Anger Management, 2003, Revolution Studios). While on a plane trip, executive Dave Buznik suffers from a series of misunderstandings that lead him to be accused of losing control and causing disturbances among passengers.

Once prosecuted, his sentence will be to attend therapy sessions to control his temper, along with the eccentric Dr. Buddy Rydell. In group sessions, you’ll meet the quirkiest characters, including ex-con Chuck, sports fan Nate, and self-centered Andrew. Dave, who was actually a very quiet man, begins to lose his mind when Rydell decides to move into his house.

Little Nicky: Son of the Devil (Little Nicky, 2000, New Line Cinema) continues the tour at 4:40 p.m. The Lord of Darkness wants to retire, but none of his three sons seem good enough for the job. When he decides that he will not cede the throne to either of them, the two most powerful escape to Earth to create a Kingdom for themselves. This action closes the portal that filters sinful souls to Hell and causes Satan to begin to wither away.

Now it is up to the weak but beloved Nicky to save his father and the human race before any of his brothers can become the new Satan.

By 6:20 p.m., it arrives Jack and jill (Jack and Jill, 2011, Columbia Pictures). Family man Jack Sadelstein prepares for the annual event he most fears: a Thanksgiving visit from his twin sister, the needy and passive aggressive Jill, who then refuses to leave.

Low blow the final game (The Longest Yard, 2005, Paramount Pictures) entertainment continues at 7:55 p.m. In this 1974 film adaptation, Paul Crece, a famous football player, is jailed for causing a traffic accident.

In prison he meets an officer who proposes a very unique challenge: to form a team among the prisoners to face his own, made up of guards. A veteran coach – played by Burt Reynolds, who starred in the original version – will be your guide in a tough and fun game that may be your last.

To end, Do not mess with the Zohan (You Don’t Mess With The Zohan, 2008, Columbia Pictures), at 10:00 p.m. Zohan, a skilled anti-terrorist agent in the Israeli army, leaves his dangerous life behind and travels to Manhattan to make his dream come true: to become a hairdresser.

This competent agent who used to catch bad guys wants to prove that he can be an excellent stylist. Everything is going well until a Palestinian taxi driver discovers it. Now Zohan must fight to have a new life in New York.

