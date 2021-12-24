Thousands will be left without WhatsApp: from 2022 the app will be useless on these phones

WhatsApp will no longer be useful on some mobiles (Photo: REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / File Photo)

From the following year, WhatsApp will no longer be enabled for some mobile phones. So that you are not taken by surprise, we will share below some of the models that could be affected.

Because the platform Goal is the preferred way to send messages and make calls online, a large number of people could be surprised with the new measure that will take effect this 2022.

Through his official page he reported that he will no longer give maintenance to old versions of the Android and iOS operating systems. The mobiles that will no longer be able to enjoy the service are:

– Phones with versions prior to Android OS 4.1

– Phones with versions prior to iOS 10

– Phones with versions prior to KaiOS 2.5.0, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2 devices

Between the Models that according to what could be useful is:

The WhatsApp messaging application will no longer maintain old operating systems (Photo: Europa Press)

– Archos 53 Platinum

– HTC Desire 500

– Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Trend II

– Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

– Caterpillar Cat B15

– Sony Xperia M

– Wiko Cink Five

– Wiko Darknight

– Lenovo A820

– Huawei Ascend Mate

– ZTE V956

– UMi X2

– Huawei Ascend D2

– Samsung Galaxy Core

– Faea F1

– THL W8

– ZTE Grand X Quad v987

– ZTE Grand Memo

– Apple iPhone SE (16GB)

– Apple iPhone SE (32GB)

– Apple iPhone SE (64GB)

– Apple iPhone 6S (128GB)

– Apple iPhone 6S (16GB)

– Apple iPhone 6S (32GB)

– Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)

– Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

– LG Lucid 2

– LG Optimus F7

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual

– LG Optimus F5

– LG Optimus L5 II

– LG Optimus L5 II Dual

WhatsApp logo in the App Store (Photo: WhatsApp)

In case you find your mobile phone or have a lower operating system to those mentioned you may no longer be able to use WhatsApp, however, the platform will remind you so that you update and get a more modern device.

“If we stop supporting your operating system, you will receive a notification and you will be reminded that you must update your device to continue using WhatsApp,” said the platform.

Devices and software change frequently, so the WhatsApp team periodically reviews the operating systems that admits and does the corresponding updates.

Like other tech companies, every year identify the most outdated devices and software and those with fewer users to decide what to stop supporting.

View of the WhatsApp application logo (Photo: EFE / Ritchie B. Tongo / File)



“Too Those devices may not have the latest security updates or required functionality to run WhatsApp “.

First, it is recommended download the latest version of WhatsApp available for your device on the official Google or Apple app store. Once you have it, you should do the following:

-Before sending a photography or video in a chat look at the bottom, next to the writing space, a number 1 within a circle.

-Once located you must press it.

Photograph of a mobile phone with the logo of the WhatsApp technological application (Photo: EFE / Marcelo Sayão / File)



-When I do WhatsApp It will notify you that the file has been set to view once.

-Then you can send the file with the arrow on the side.

With these simple steps the file you sent can only be seen by the recipient onceHowever, it should be remembered that screenshots or screen recording can still be taken and this will not be known.

When the other person has seen the content, the platform will notify them with the legend “Opened” Y two blue popcorn in the space where the file was.

