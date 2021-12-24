This youtuber follows the diet of boxer Deontay Wilder

Youtuber Aseel Soueid spends a day following the 6-meal diet of boxer and heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

The bodybuilder and youtuber Aseel Soueid, who has tried the extreme diets of strongman-turned-boxer Thor Bjornsson and Rocky star Sylvester Stallone in past videos, continues the boxing theme with his latest challenge: spend the day eating like former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder, recently defeated by Tyson Fury for the third time in a row. That’s just over 3,600 calories, spread over six hearty meals.

For breakfast, Soueid eats three pancakes, a three-egg omelette, and a chicken sausage., explaining that these types of protein-packed meals often help Wilder, who, he says, has a “baby stomach”, maintain weight. Next, Wilder eats two lunches: grilled chicken breast and pasta in Alfredo sauce with garlic bread, and a ham and cheese sandwich with two hard-boiled eggs.

For dinner, Soueid makes air fries and mashed potatoes with steak and green beans; this will serve as a pre-workout meal. “Deontay Wilder, I love where your head is, baby,” he says. “These meals are epic.”

The fifth meal is T-bone steak, yellow squash, and more air fries and green beans. “This is honestly the perfect dish, if you substitute lean meat for the T-bone,” he says. “That’s going to be a ton of volume, it’s going to add a lot of food to your plate without adding calories.” At the end of the day, Soueid has consumed 3,629 calories, more than 1,000 calories above her usual daily intake., which consist of 262 grams of carbohydrates, 172 grams of fat and 275 grams of protein.

