This would be the first stories

This summer Ubisoft surprised us with the Assassin’s Creed Infinity announcement, which will be completely different from what has been seen in recent years. Everything seems to indicate that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a massive online game with independent stories, where Ubisoft Quebec as development leader will be accompanied by Ubisoft Montreal. This new formula aims to exceed the expectations of fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach, where different stories or games seem to make sense of each other.
Although, at the moment the French company has not revealed new details, but apparently a supposed Ubisoft worker would now have leaked a lots of new Assassin’s Creed Infinity details, via Reddit. He says that for obvious reasons, he has used a disposable account to avoid being recognized and fired from his job.
- Assassin’s Creed Infinity was going to be free to play.
- It will come to Xbox Series X | S, PS5 and PC. The Xbox One and PS4 versions are still being discussed.
- The game will have individual and cooperative modes, with a high level of character customization, with similarities to Destiny 2.
- There will be a central area in the game, very similar to the Tower in Destiny 2. In this central world, we can obtain missions, talk to NPCs and much more.
- There will be different time periods we will travel to, called “Eras”, with a style similar to the planets of Destiny 2 or the Helix stories, where we will play with our Animus avatar.
- The story focuses, along with other assassins, in discovering all the pieces of Eden, before the Templars do. We will travel through different time periods, but we will also play solo with a character outside the animus, where we will sneak around the Abstergo facility, also through a closed area of a city, fight against security guards and much more.
- The different eras They will take us through locations that will be familiar to fans of the series. We will also visit completely new places that we detail below:
- Rome, 1502– This is the first Age available to the player, and you play as one of the many Assassins recruited by Ezio Auditore during the events of Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood. This is where the tutorial takes place, as well as the first line of main missions.
- Occupied France, 1943– This era features a new mechanic and the first in the series, which are full-blown firearms. The weapon mechanics are largely drawn from Watchdogs: Legion and tweaked to suit the rest of the game, though there is hand-to-hand combat as well. The story in this section centers on a group of Assassins working with the 2nd Armored Division to help liberate Paris and hunt down Axis officers and leaders with connections to the Templars.
- China, 1634 – You and other assassins will help a local peasant rebellion during the Ming dynasty.