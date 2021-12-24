This is the promise that Tom Holland kept to a little boy who saved his little sister from a dog

One of the most popular actors of the moment, he moved the world for reasons completely unrelated to the film that keeps him in the spotlight, because just a few days ago it was announced that Tom holland he kept a promise he made to the little boy Bridger Walker, who a year ago went viral after taking a risk to rescue his little sister from a dog attack.

The brutal attack occurred during the month of July 2020, when Bridger walker from Wyoming, who was 6 years old at the time, risked her life to save her sister who was attacked by a dog, which led to the child receiving 90 stitches to the face and being at risk of losing her eye.

It was his heroic demeanor and determination to give his life to keep his sister safe that led him to receive recognition from actors like Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway and Chris Evans; but nevertheless, Tom holland Not only did he send a message to the Bridger, but he made a promise to take him to see the set of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Set visit with Tom Holland

Bridger’s father, shared through his social networks the evidence about the promise he made Holland, who complied with taking him to know the set and with whom he took several photographs, because in addition to the actor who plays Spider-man, the little one also lived together and portrayed the moment with Zendaya and swung next to the arachnid.

In addition, the father of the minors also assured that both actors were very kind to them as he commented that in addition to the coexistence, Zendaya approached and made comments about small details such as the nails of her teenage daughter: “I don’t know if she will ever know how much that simple act means to me, to see my sweet daughter light up with confidence and joy ”, wrote the proud father.

