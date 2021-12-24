This is the promise that Tom Holland kept to a little boy who saved his little sister from a dog

One of the most popular actors of the moment, he moved the world for reasons completely unrelated to the film that keeps him in the spotlight, because just a few days ago it was announced that Tom holland he kept a promise he made to the little boy Bridger Walker, who a year ago went viral after taking a risk to rescue his little sister from a dog attack.

The brutal attack occurred during the month of July 2020, when Bridger walker from Wyoming, who was 6 years old at the time, risked her life to save her sister who was attacked by a dog, which led to the child receiving 90 stitches to the face and being at risk of losing her eye.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker