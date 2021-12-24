This is the luxurious residence that Camila Cabello sold for $ 4.3 million – El Financiero

Camila Cabello sold his house in the city of Los Angeles, in the United States, for $ 4.3 million, more than 88 million pesos. The deal was closed, so the American singer will have to say goodbye to her luxurious finishes and amenities, such as a recording studio.

With a very mediterranean style and modern finishes, the mansion located on the Sunset Strip has a multi-level terrace which are accompanied by a salt water pool, an area to prepare food and A bonfire, in addition to a private patio. To make a comfortable space both indoors and outdoors, the spaces are combined thanks to retractable glass doors from where you can see a outdoor dining.

The style matches a kitchen with stainless steel appliances Y stone countertops, which is complemented by a wide breakfast bar. Spanish tiles adorn the living room fireplace, which is next to the dining room and a seating area with surround sound, security cameras, alarm and intercom.

At Three bedrooms adds a recording studio High generation was one of the wishes of the singer, because from her home she could give life to her work. That is why it also added as an annex to the garage (with capacity for two cars) a professional vocal boothright after the laundry room and hallway bathroom.

This is the luxurious residence that Camila Cabello sold (Photo: Compass)

The interpreter of Never be the same accepted an offer of $ 4.3 million for the property, 350 thousand more than the original sale price, according to information provided by People. The transaction was conducted by Scott Moore of Douglas Elliman as the buyer’s representative and Denise Rosner of Compass as the sales agent.