The new generation of Microsoft consoles landed a little over a year ago, being a success even despite the Series X out of stock, which has been crowned as the most powerful console on the market, although without detracting from and leaving the incredible S Series far behind, which is capable of moving games to excellent performance. Everything is coming out to order, and without a doubt, the Xbox future is very promisingSo a fan has gotten creative by creating an incredible Xbox Series X Elite.

It appears that Microsoft intends to upgrade and raise the bar for the Xbox Series X in 2023. So graphic designer Jermaine Smit, aka Concept Creator Through YouTube, he has imagined what the next new Microsoft console could look like, creating a 3D model of the Xbox Series X Elite, which would be an imagination of the Xbox One X but with this new generation of consoles.

This is the incredible Xbox Series X Elite designed by a fan

Jermaine has completely redesigned the Xbox Series X, taking it to another level with the Xbox Series X Elite. As you can see, this designer believes that the next Xbox could go back to being flat, therefore its design changes completely to what we are currently used to with the Series X. We also see the most characteristic details, such as an edge to the right with vents that mimic the X Series, a green LED illumination that gives it an elegant touch and a smooth and shiny material in the rest of the design.

On the front right we can see the power button with the Xbox logo in green, and on the left a slot for CDs and four USB connections. In the images that we are going to leave you below, you can see in detail the designs of the Xbox Series X Elite in black and white colors.