They open Starbucks “fake” in Venezuela … and the sensation becomes

A woman drinks coffee from a glass with the logo of Starbucks printed and her handwritten name, “Jenny”. The image, common and current in 80 countries, causes controversy in Venezuela: does this nation in crisis have a location of the American transnational?

No, it is not that simple. After days of uproar, Starbucks and one of its great partners, the Swiss multinational Nestlé, denied any relationship with the place.

“We can confirm that we do not have the We Proudly Serve Starbucks® coffee program in Venezuela,” Starbucks reacted to the storm unleashed by a cafeteria in a newly opened supermarket in Caracas, which featured the famous smiling siren of the chain’s logo with based in Seattle and the iconic phrase “We Proudly Serve”.

“Social networks exploded,” Jenny Toro told AFP after ordering coffees for herself, her daughter and her mother.

There was a storm on platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Some, like this 46-year-old real estate consultant, celebrated the opening of this cafeteria in the YEET! Supermarket in the middle of the Venezuelan economic crisis, linked to the e-commerce website yeet.com. Others supported the controversy by describing the opening as an act of piracy.

“This pod (matter) was fixed, we have Starbucks”, others like Abraham Díaz ironically.

“We Proudly Serve” is a joint marketing program of Starbucks and Nestlé. “Given the recent mentions of Nestlé Venezuela’s alleged relationship with the opening of a beverage store that uses the STARBUCKS® coffee brand, the company informs the general public that Nestlé Venezuela has not been contacted or involved in the commercialization of these products, “said the subsidiary of the food company in this Caribbean country.

“We are not a Starbucks store”, declared this Thursday in an interview with AFP Jorge Nieves, the head of YEET!, Who said he felt “astonishment” at what he considers a misunderstanding. “When we decided to open a café within our establishment, the least we thought is that it was going to become a success. (…). We are a ‘market place’ and we aim our guns there. Everything is pointed towards yeet. com”.

A sign with the Starbucks logo is seen on the side of the supermarket’s facade.

The same logo and the slogan “We Proudly Serve” can be found on the side of the cafe, located on the second floor of the supermarket, where there is also a bar and a restaurant will soon open. They are also in the glass doors of a terrace where customers sit.

The Starbucks name is omitted.

Controversies with international firms have accumulated in Venezuela, with a depressed economy that has lost four-fifths of its size since 2014.

The government of President Nicolás Maduro expropriated the plant of the US food giant Kellogg’s in 2018, after the firm ceased operations due to “the deterioration of the economic situation”, a decision similar to that taken by other transnationals such as General Motors or Kimberly- Clark. Today they continue to sell, without endorsement, their cereal brands.

The outlook was further complicated by Washington’s sanctions on Venezuela, with companies fearful of penalties for doing business in the country.

Even state broadcaster Tves has shown movies like Pixar’s Soul, released exclusively on Disney + in late 2020.

“What we did was acquire the equipment (to prepare the coffee) and the product, and from whom we bought the products, he gave us a guideline (guide) of what we could do and what we could not do, and we are fully complying with this guideline,” he says. Nieves in reference to the use of the Starbucks logo.

“That’s like giving you the formula for Coca Cola,” he replied when asked who supplied the machines. “They are internal company processes.”

Starbucks has been a magnet. Drinks sell for between $ 3 and $ 7.

“I came because I wanted to try something new,” said 20-year-old college student Emanuel Grangeio, who, accompanied by a friend, was sipping a chocolate in a glass with the Starbucks logo on the YEET! Terrace.

Other coffee shops, unrelated to YEET !, in the cities of Valencia (Carabobo, center) and Puerto La Cruz (Anzoátegui, east) have used the image of the American chain.