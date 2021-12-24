They install detectors to know if aliens are using lasers to communicate

Image : Hubble Space Telescope

It’s conceivable that extraterrestrial intelligences are using powerful lasers to grab our attention, but we lack the proper tools to figure it out. A newly implemented system could be exactly what we need to establish contact.

Two laser detection devices were recently installed atop Haleakalā, also known as the East Maui volcano, according to a statement from press from the University of Hawai’i. The devices, mounted on the rooftops of a pre-existing building, will work in conjunction with similar devices installed in California at the Robert Ferguson Observatory in Sonoma. Together, these scanners will scan the Pacific skies in hopes of detecting powerful pulses. lasers sent by an alien civilization.

Unlike traditional SETI, which seeks to detect extraterrestrial radio transmissions, optical SETI searches for artificially created light signals. It makes sense that advanced aliens want to use lasers to communicate, as messages transmitted through light have “a fundamental advantage over radio because, in principle, they can transmit many more bits per second, typically half a million times more. ”, according the SETI Institute, which runs the LaserSETI program. Aliens could use lasers to communicate to interstellar distances, either with colonies outside your world or fledgling civilizations seeking to make a first contact.

The newly installed system, a collaboration between the SETI Institute and the University of Hawaii Institute of Astronomy (IfA), can now monitor more sky than before.

“The UH has long been involved in astrobiology to explore the possibility of life elsewhere, both through research related to the formation of habitable worlds as the discovery of exoplanets and the development of innovative new mirror and telescope technology to detect planets, ”said Karen Meech, an astronomy professor at IfA, in the press release. “It is exciting to add a new direction to this research by searching for signatures. technological ”.

Previous efforts to detect extraterrestrial lasers were based on in photomultiplier tubes, which essentially act like one-pixel cameras. As a result, only a small amount of space has been examined, and optical SETI so far no he has I have meet alien lasers .

The new system is different in that it works under the assumption that the alien flashes will be monochromatic, an “intrinsic characteristic of lasers,” according to the press release; stars emit a full spectrum from blue to red, but lasers only appear as a single wavelength. This means that the new LaserSETI devices could be built from relatively slow two-dimensional solid-state sensors like those found in commercial video cameras.

Each device is equipped with two identical cameras, rotated 90 degrees from each other along the viewing axis. A divider divides the incoming light into spectra, which the camera records at a fast speed. The commercial wide-angle lenses used in LaserSETI devices are capable of imaging around 75 degrees, so only a few are needed to scan the entire night sky. Eliot Gillum, principal investigator at LaserSETI, said it is “a great step forward in the search for techno-signatures” and that it is the “first project in optics or radio astronomy designed to cover the entire sky.”

The LaserSETI devices in Maui point to the east, while those previously installed in California point to the west, allowing simultaneous coverage at a distance. This will be important to triangulate sources located outside of our solar system and to rule out local sources such as airplanes and satellites.

This laser detection system is beginning to take shape. In addition to these two bases, it is planned to deploy 10 more instruments in Puerto Rico, the Canary Islands and Chile. That will cover much of the Western Hemisphere, but the SETI Institute’s ultimate goal for this $ 5 million is to cover the entire night sky. If there are aliens somewhere, with their lasers blinking, we’ll have to be prepared.