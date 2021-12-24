These two crazy LG OLED designs could be the strangest of CES 2022

Image : LG

Flexible screens are used now on smartphones and even on computers laptops, but LG thinks they should be a centerpiece in the homes and has decided to present two extravagant concepts during the CES 2022 to convince you of it .

Your first proposal , that the Korean tech giant has called “Media Chair”, consists of a 55-inch rotating curved OLED television that is placed in front of a simple recliner . The speakers are built into the chair and the TV vibrates to produce its own sound, so you should get a kind of 3D effect.

On the armrests of the chair there is a button that can spin the screen to change its orientation, so with a single click you can optimize its use to watch movies or surf the internet, for example. And since the TV has a curvature of 1500R , can sit down e near the screen and have everything inside you u line of sight, no need to turn the neck.

Image : LG

For now, Media Chair is about a conceptual design , but since LG Display explained to The Verge that will work with a manufacturer of massage chairs to bring the product to market. We don’t know how much it will cost, but I’m pretty sure it will get away from me. budget.

Flexible displays, in general, will remain a luxury until they have the same level of adoption than OLED panels, which dropped several thousand dollars in a few years when their purchase became popular .

We hope that will happen soon because the other design LG could do the impossible: get you to do it again exercise . This new device has been dubbed “ Virtual ride ”, And consists of three curved OLED displays 55-inch placed in front of an exercise bike . So that you can forget from that you are on a bike is that Huge R-shaped screen that starts on the ground and goes over your head.

Could you pedal while you look at a relaxing landscape, or in my case, put any series television or movie that manages to distract me from the suffering of the bike .

Image : LG

These two concepts demonstrate how LG’s flexible OLED panels can be used outside of their uses. traditional as in telephones or laptops. This year no we will be in the CES 2022 to test these two devices, but I hope LG strives to popularize them . Any product that helps me fight laziness will be well received. .