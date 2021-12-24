These are the series that you cannot miss from 2021

There is no order or concert, but there is quality. We have got down to work and have selected the best series for 2021. There is everything: comedy, thriller, drama and even animation. They are the series that, we believe, you cannot miss. Here we leave you the relationship.

Borja Crespo ‘Arcane’ and ‘The Squid Game’



Who would have imagined that the possible successor series to ‘Game of Thrones’ was going to be an animation proposal based on a successful video game? Themes such as friendship, the concept of family, principles and loyalty are the backbone of ‘Arcane’, a highly entertaining choral adventure starring a set of endearing characters, or hateful, depending on the touch, well written and better designed. Their internal conflicts are of interest, as well as their development, in addition to being extremely entertaining. Originality is not lacking in this visual festival of fantasy and magic, whose careful aesthetic fits perfectly with the initial idea that it adapts to the audiovisual format.

‘The Squid Game’ may not be the best series of the year in creative terms, but it is a phenomenon worth studying. The popular South Korean series has taken over the international succession of ‘La casa de papel’ in a big way and has finished placing the rich and varied oriental audiovisual on the map of new audiences, after the surprise of the worldwide success of ‘Parasites’. It is nothing new for lovers of manga, anime, or the madness of Kitano or Miike of those wonderful 90s, but the general public has finally opened up to an incredible world of possibilities. In addition, the series knows how to squeeze the tension, thanks to a handful of characters who move luxuriously between goodness and meanness.

Mikel Labastida ‘Secrets of a marriage’ and ‘Thistle’



It was difficult and risky to take Bergman’s work and bring it to this day with success. The choice of Hagai Levi was a good one. Someone who had signed two major works such as ‘In therapy’ and ‘The Affair’ was, without a doubt, the appropriate one for this challenge. The new version of ‘Secrets of a marriage’ lives up to the previous one and works by itself. The chemistry between Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac helps a lot.

The expansion of voices and glances in the Spanish audiovisual can lead to surprises like the one that ‘Cardo’ has given in Atresplayer. Ana Rujas presents a realistic and unsettling portrait of a lost youth who finds no consolation with her friends, her family, or drugs. The actress is the discovery of the year, as the protagonist of this production, as well as director and screenwriter.

Iker Cortes ‘Foundation’ and ‘Perfect Life’



His adaptation to the screen seemed impossible. ‘Foundation’, the science fiction trilogy that Isaac Asimov enlightened in the fifties and that narrates, in the words of its author, a kind of history of the future of humanity, was a priori epic immeasurable by telling a story that extends for several centuries, with a great philosophical background and that has a huge number of characters, all kinds of locations. But David S. Goyer, screenwriter of ‘The Dark Knight’, has achieved the feat. With an exquisite visual invoice and a cast of height – Jared Harris, Lee Pace and Lou Llobel are part of the cast – the fiction has been able to manage all that epic without overwhelming. The first season is, quite simply, perfect.

It was difficult for Leticia Dolera to improve the first season of her ‘Perfect Life’, but she has succeeded. The second season is even more round and round. Postpartum depression flies over the entire plot, but despite all the darkness and sadness that surround the character, the series is not leaden. It doesn’t stop there. ‘Perfect life’ continues to break taboos when talking about the fear of changes in the body after pregnancy and the fear of being accepted by others in this new condition, but also about relationships with a significant age difference and distant female realities in their thirties. Another master lesson in how to write a direct and fresh script as smart.

Oskar Belategui ‘Lost Fagot’ and ‘The White Lotus’



Squalor and lyricism, comedy and tragedy, joy and disease. How difficult to achieve the balance that Bob Pop achieves in ‘Lost Maricón’, a series in which he opens on the channel to tell the awakening to life of a chubby and homosexual boy in the Spain of the 70s and 80s: himself. Without an iota of nostalgia or complacency, with jumps in time and even dream escapes, the TNT series available on Movistar + narrates the search for an identity and defends with a thousand quotes that culture, from Truman Capote to Caetano Veloso passing through Almodóvar, always saves us.

The shadow of ‘American Beauty’, which is now more than twenty years old, looms over HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ which uncovers the black, raw and amoral backroom of the American dream. It does so thanks to a group of wonderful actors we almost always see in supporting roles and to a seemingly non-conflict setting, like a luxurious ‘resort’ in Hawaii. Mike White has no mercy on millionaire clients or hotel workers. A hilarious and black satire on the class struggle, family relationships, drugs, homosexuality, addiction to new technologies and even the ‘Black Lives Matter’.

Eduardo Paneque ‘It’s a Sin’ and ‘Pose’



Impossible not to surrender to the simplicity and rawness of ‘It’s a Sin’. A tale of lives lost, of five young gay men who escape their villages seeking to fulfill their dreams in London. They will try under the shadow of something still unknown at that time, AIDS. ‘It’s a Sin’ is warm, human and dramatic at the same time. It is painful, moving and necessary.

Colorful, but mainly vindictive. Looking to the past – the third season is still in the 90s – but with discrimination that continues to be present. The final closure of ‘Pose’ does not lower the dramatic bar to tell the violence against LGTBI people of color during those years and the ravages of AIDS, turned into one of the main causes of death, making it wrapped, in sequins, dances and wishes to express themselves freely.

Jose Enrique Cabrero ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Raised by Wolves’



I’ve been a believer ever since Ted Lasso posted the word ‘Believe’ on the wall of the locker room. It is the series that has made me the happiest, the series in which I would like to live. Bright, fun and original, the coaching team harbors so many emotions, such good humor, that it is hard not to be inspired. Soccer is the excuse to talk about life, like this, in a big way: life. And that chapter dedicated to Coach Beard’s night out is pure gold.

There are stories that are written to meet expectations. And they are written very well, no doubt. But what a joy it is, goodbye, when you see something that you are not able to imagine. ‘Raised By Wolves’ is the most original, fascinating and groundbreaking science fiction proposal of the year. From its visual design to the narrative structure, the Ridley Scott and Aaron Guzikowski series opens the mind and calls for effort that will be rewarded with a massive dose of wonder.

Daniel Roldan ‘The paper house’ and ‘Only murders in the building’



It’s over. The most famous Spanish series in the world, ‘La casa de papel’, put an end to his adventure. While waiting for the Berlin spin-off to arrive, the band of the red monkey and the Dalí mask leaves Netflix in style, leading for several weeks the ranking of the most watched foreign-language series. The closure has not disappointed his followers, those who have naturally accepted the argument of the five seasons, the background voice of Tokyo or the impossible script twists. The same ones who occasionally hum ‘Bella ciao’.

In ‘Only Murders in the Building’, three strangers, staunch followers of the crime podcasts, team up to solve a murder in the gigantic New York building where they live. A classic story of mystery, of entanglement, with messes, irony and stabbing (especially verbal) starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short, three actors who have found their perfect place in this Star series. Without gutting anything, see the chapter where you don’t hear a single word. Many things happen.

Maria Eugenia Garcia Gil ‘Arcane’ and ‘Loki’



‘Arcane’ is the best of the year without buts: a round script, solid characters, very well developed and a digital animation, yes, but that is a delight in its artisan appearance. Thanks to the increase in frames per second, a great fluidity is achieved that not only gives great quality to action scenes but also gives the characters fantastic expressiveness in the close-ups. A separate mention for that two-dimensional fight scene.

‘Loki’ was one of the most anticipated series of 2021. With it, Marvel began the famous multiverse so longed for by fans. ‘Loki’ explores the personality of one of the most charismatic characters in Marvel and although some chapters are cumbersome, the end result is more than satisfactory. An unexpected bad guy rounds out this series, the best of the brand to date. In addition, the closure leaves wanting more, much more, also those of us who are not great fans of comics.