These are the Motorola mobiles that will be updated to Android 12

Motorola did not want to end the year without letting us know its upgrade plans: in a blog post, the company has detailed the Motorola mobiles that will receive Android 12, the date on which the update will begin and the news that will arrive.

Motorola is one of the manufacturers that least personalizes the interface, which is basically pure Android with some extra functions and its own applications on top. Is light layer is called My UX And it will have its own news with the next update.

What’s new in Motorola My UX

More than 30 Motorola mobiles will be updated to Android 12, thus receiving all the news of the update. Changes in the management of permissions, privacy news, privacy indicators and yes, it will also come Material You customization, by which the interface adapts to the wallpaper.

In this regard, Motorola’s My UX layer adds a few extra customization options from a single settings menu. In it you can adjust the grid of the home screen, fonts, colors, icon shapes, sounds, screen size, text size, themes and wallpapers.

The conversations widget, the privacy panel and the new indicators of use of the camera or microphone, as well as the approximate location permit.

In addition, Motorola highlights Gametime motorcycle, which allows you to block notifications, record the screen and manage audio during gaming sessions, although “users can expect more features in the form of My UX Experiences, camera features and experiences. Ready for during 2022.

Motorola phones that will receive Android 12

Motorla has announced that the update to Android 12 is in beta and that the official deployment will start in February 2022. For more specific information on a device, you can use Motorola’s support page. These are the mobiles that will update to Android 12:

