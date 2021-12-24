These are Keanu Reeves’ favorite movies

Keanu Reeves is, both for his fame and his undeniability, one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Or from anywhere. No favor is too small for Neo. Just look at our winter cover story (in which he stars), in which, during a conversation in Paris, Reeves searched his phone, scanning years of texts in search of something important: a list.

The list is a collection of movie recommendations between friends, and both friends happen to be high-caliber movie stars. Carrie-Ann Moss, the actress who gave life to the Trinity of Matrix, goes back almost 20 years with Reeves. And, as the story goes, Moss asked his co-star if he could recommend a couple of movies that he should watch with his teenage children. Reeves, who tends to take requests from his friends very seriously, didn’t mention a couple of favorite movies like most of us would. He went for it all and did not create one list, but two. A first run of your favorite movies, then an updated collection. Here we present the latter.

Cover of our January-February issue with Keanu Reeves. Esquire

Moss was, as you will be when you get to the end of this article, grateful. “His work ethic is unlike anyone I’ve ever met, and I’ve seen it up close: He trains harder, works harder, cares more, always asks more and more questions to understand the depth of what we are doing. And while doing all of that by himself, he always had an eye on me, “he says. “For example, when I asked him for those movies, which seem like a small thing, but he was so busy, he was exhausted, and he took the time to write this list so, so thoughtful.”

The list itself is a mix of classics with capital letters and some personal classics, you know what we mean. Definitive for you, enough that you feel compelled to pass them on to the next viewer. Without further ado, we present:

The list of films recommended by KR

The Neon Demon

A clockwork orange

Rollerball

Carnal love

Red phone? We fly to Moscow

The seven samurai

Amadeus

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern have died

The army of darkness

Arizona Baby

The big lebowski



Nikita, tough to kill (the French version)

The Professional (Léon)

Young Frankenstein

Hot saddles

The knights of the square table and their crazy followers

The outlaw

Mad Max 2. The Road Warrior

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io