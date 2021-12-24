The valuable lesson that Paul Newman gave Tom Cruise on the set of ‘The Color of Money’

Tom cruise He is one of the most successful people in Hollywood and one of the highest paid. But we must emphasize that it has not always been this way, and early in his career he learned many lessons from his co-stars, such as Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Clint Eastwood, Paul newman, etc.

Cruise gave a brief reflection on his last appearance. ‘The Graham Norton Show ‘ about how you become a leader every time you step on a set. In addition, the 58-year-old actor specifically recalled a learning anecdote that helped him become one with the deceased Paul newman. It happened on the set of the 1986 movie ‘The color of money’, directed by Martin Scorsese.





Paul Newman in a 1962 picture | Getty

“As a young actor, I was in the Windy City (Chicago), where we recorded, and I tried on my wardrobe in summer. I said to myself, ‘I’m going to have a leather jacket and a T-shirt. I’m going to blow my hair. It’s guaranteed'”.

When the moment of filming arrives, Cruise laughs: “I was so cold during filming that I could barely speak”. The actor, not as experienced as now, had chosen a summer wardrobe for a movie that was being shot in january, and above In Chicago, which is known to be one of the coldest cities in the entire United States.

The actor continued recounting the unfortunate experience: “Finally, I have this scene where Newman is in the car, and I’m next to him. I look inside, and I’m like, ‘what?’ he had his coat on and the heater on. It was an electric heater, okay? … He looked at me and said: ‘T-shirt? You tried on your wardrobe in summer, right?’ I said, ‘Yes, sir. I did.’ He said: ‘Watch and learn, boy. Watch and learn’. I will never forget. Literally, never. “

Cruise assures that has not made the mistake again and that check shooting dates and locations repeatedly before recording.

The star is now filming ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, and with the promotion of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which will be released this year.

