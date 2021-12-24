The truth behind the supposed return of Iván Marcone to Cruz Azul in exchange for Luis Romo

As in every pass market, Ivan Marcone rang around again Blue Cross, because there are still countless fans who dream of their Return, remembering him as one of the better restraints that the club has had in recent years, so prior to the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament was no exception.

And it is that in the last hours, a rumor in social networks, which indicated that the Argentine ‘5’ would be back in La Noria thanks to a exchange what would i do The Machine with the Elche, in which stria involved Luis Romo, who i know I would go to the Spanish box in order to fulfill the European dream.

However, it all sprang from the post of some ingenious hobbyist in Twitter, who suggested to the wife of the executive president of Cruz Azul, Álvaro Dávila, the journalist Paty Chapoy, to ask the manager to orchestrate said exchange, so that the dreams of both footballers would be fulfilled: that of Luis Romo to play in Europe and that of Iván Marcone to return with the cement team.

It’s so bliss transaction is completely discarded, because it was only one of the many wishes of the cement fans and that got out of control like many other times, in social networks, although it is true that the Argentine player has expressed on more than one occasion his desire to put on the light blue shirt again.

Remember that Iván Marcone left Cruz Azul in 2019 seduced by the charms of Boca Juniors, one of the two giants of Argentina, with the intention, in his own words, of have a bigger showcase to be called up to the Argentina National Team, despite the fact that in La Noria, They even offered him the double the salary to stay, but he did not accept; however, the footballer could not succeed with the Xeneize set and, therefore, it was not enough for him to wear the calbiceleste t-shirt and after a year it was loaned to Elche.