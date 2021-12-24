The team Julio Furch would leave Atlas for

Furch established himself as a benchmark in Atlas (Photo: Fernando Carranza Garcia / Reuters)

The Argentine battering ram, Julius furch, He won the affection of the athletic fans for being one of the most transcendent men in obtaining the recent title. However, he recently made statements that would fuel the rumor of a possible exit of Atlas.

Although Furch’s career has borne fruit in national football, to the degree of naturalizing himself as a Mexican, his Argentine roots have come to light when he said that Boca Juniors is the team of his loves.

“As a boy I am from Mouth so I would love to play there. It is the largest club in Argentina and I have friends like him Cali (Carlos) Left that has spoken to me very well. I watch the games and always the desire to play in the club of your loves is “, he affirmed in an interview for TNT Sports.

Boca Juniors is looking for a forward (Photo: Copa Argentina)

Boca Juniors already knows what it means to enter Mexican league players into their squads: there are two recent cases, that of Carlos Izquierdoz and that of Ivan Marcone; after a brilliant step with Santos Laguna, the Cali decided to try his luck with the South American team; On the other hand, Marcone changed his scene after standing out with Blue Cross.

Although the arrival of Furch to Boca is distant, at some point it was not; the striker who arrived in Veracruz in 2015 from Club Atlético Belgrano recognized that at some point the Bosteros They asked about his services but at the end of the day nothing could materialize and he stayed in Mexican football.

“There was a contact with Boca, about three years ago, but in the end it was not finalized,” he released in the same interview.

The fact that Furch given these words would not represent anything of consideration in other circumstances; notwithstanding the club Xeneize He has been looking for a forward and the Mexican market seems to have interesting names for him.

Roger Martínez has been the object of Boca’s desire (Photo: Twitter / @ final_mx)

The first option and why Mouth has insisted for the last few months is Roger Martinez, attacker of America club. At the time, when the Colombian did not count for Miguel Herrera, it was said that his departure to the Argentine league was almost a fact, however, with the arrival of Santiago Solari Opportunities came and with it their permanence was assured. Although interest was also expressed by the South American club in recent weeks.

Furch came as a reinforcement to the Atlas in 2020, He arrived from Santos, a club in which he also made a difference and won a league title. With the Laguneros keeps the best record of his career; disputed 163 games and drilled the nets 69 times.

With Los Rojinegros He barely has 29 games and 11 goals, due to an injury that deprived him of playing a full season, and even his regularity was memorable.

Furch is a benchmark of attack in Mexican soccer (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

Nowadays, the emperor He is a benchmark for his team and for all of Mexican football. His footprint and goals have consolidated him as one of the best foreign attackers in recent years. Although the reflectors are monopolized by elements such as André Pierre Gignac of Tigres or Rogelio Funes Mori de Monterrey, the forward of 32 years It is also at the table of the most lethal in the national league.

TO Julius Caesar Furch He has two more years left on his contract with Atlas, so if they want to remove him from the Jalisco institution a clause must be paid to the owners of your letter. For now it is premature to say that there is a possibility that an exit will take place, however, in football nothing is written and even less when it comes to the “club of his loves.”

