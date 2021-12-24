The special programming of the national channels at Christmas

On the night of December 24 and during the day of December 25, the national channels will broadcast a special program on the occasion of Christmas, which will be especially dedicated to movies.

On the afternoon of Friday the 24th, Chilevision will start from 15:30 hours with “The

Ghostbusters I “and” Ghostbusters II “ and at night it will emit a special humor. On Saturday the 25th in the morning you will have “Your Time Nick” (with a Christmas special of “SpongeBob SquarePants”) and during the afternoon it will broadcast the films “Stuart Little and” They’re Like Children II “.

For its part, TVN will exhibit the night of the 24th at 10:35 p.m., after 24 Hours Central, “Shrek Forever After”, the fourth installment in the green ogre saga. On Saturday 25, meanwhile, at 10:30 in the morning it will broadcast “Liar Liar”, followed by the celebration “United at Christmas”, a Christmas event of the Foundation of Youth and Children’s Orchestras of Chile (FOJI). Saturday night will be the movie’s turn “Rest” with Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jude Law.

Channel 13 It will also occupy its prime time on Friday with the exhibition at 10:30 p.m. of the animated film “Moana” from Disney. On Saturday it will broadcast at 09:30 hours “North Pole” already at 11:00 “The jewel of the family”, and then have your usual schedule.

Network will have a double exhibition on Friday night 24: at 9:00 p.m. “When Santa fell from the sky”followed by “The dog that saved Christmas”.

While, Mega For now, only the film is considered as special programming “Jumanji” for Friday 24 at 10:30 p.m.