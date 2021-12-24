The selection of exercises you need to work the delts

To achieve the maximum development of a muscle we must understand its anatomy, its differentiated portions, if any, its functions, its biomechanics at the joint level and even the orientation of its fibers.

All of these things determine how suitable an exercise may or may not be for training a specific muscle group.

In this article We explain the anatomy and functions of the deltoid and the best selection of exercises to train it.

How is our deltoid anatomically?





The deltoid originates from both the anterior border of the clavicle, as well as the external border of the acromion and lower lip of the spine of the scapula.

From these origins, both the anterior, medial and posterior portions insert into the humerus.

Regarding its functions:

The previous portion is flexor and internal rotator .

. The lateral or middle portion is abductor .

. The posterior portion is mostly extender.

What do we have to take into account when choosing our exercises for deltoids?

Knowing the functions of each of the portions of the deltoid we can get an idea of ​​the exercises that can be better to develop them. But this is not all since we can go further and take into account the moment arm peaks in each function performed by each portion.

The moment arm is the distance between the place where a force acts and the place where the moment occurs (union of the muscle in the joint).

We know that the greatest moment arm occurs in the anterior deltoid between 60 and 120 degrees of shoulder flexion.

In the lateral deltoid it happens around 90 degrees of abduction.

Finally in the posterior deltoid it happens around 30 degrees of shoulder extension.

That said, the best exercises taking into account each portion or head of the deltoid would be the following:

For the anterior head we have the military press and variants of it, including the dumbbell shoulder press. It should be noted that the military press involves the use of the open bar.

For the lateral head we would have the lateral raises and all their variants, which include different angles and accessories such as dumbbells, machine or pulleys. The second option is the chin paddles, keeping in mind that the wrists should be below the elbows approximately. A close grip on the paddle to the chin is ineffective and is commonly seen.

For the rear head we have the birds, their variants and even the facepulls. In the case of birds, those that we make in a horizontal plane (arms at 90 degrees with respect to the body) or in a sagittal plane (arms parallel to the body) are worth both.

