The reason Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ could become the next president of the United States

There are artists who manage to win the sympathy of the public beyond the characters they play in movies or on television, and Dwayne Johnson is a clear example of this. Better known as La Roca, this actor who began his career as a professional wrestler is one of the most highly valued celebrities in the world and that could lead him to start a new career in politics. A recent poll ranks him as a favorite to become president of the United States, an idea that he does not dislike at all.

And it is that Dwayne Johnson has previously commented on his interest in pursuing a political career and, although he has never demonstrated his intention to do so firmly, it is true that since 2014 he has been giving small indications that this idea could come to fruition.

In fact, he recently stated that he could end up getting into politics: “I would consider a presidential race in the future if that’s what the people want. I really mean it, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would depend on the people”. Well, people have already responded and it has been in a very positive way.

A poll by Pipsplay of 30,000 voting-age voters has shown that Dwayne Johnson could become president of the United States.

The actor’s popularity has led him to become the highest paid star on Instagram.

Respondents had to choose the movie stars they would like the most as a representative in the White House and La Roca took neither more nor less than 46% of the votes. Perhaps, in addition to his charisma on screen and on social networks, he has contributed his vision of how his country should be managed with statements such as the following in which he questioned the former American president, Donald Trump: “Where are you? Because we are all here. Perhaps one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process of change has already begun. “

Who knows if in the next election Dwayne Johnson decides to run as rapper Kanye West did, unsuccessfully. For now, the popularity of the actor has led him to become the highest paid star on Instagram, surpassing Kylie Jenner, something that shows that he has the love and maximum support of the people.