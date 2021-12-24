The ordeal of being Vin Diesel’s neighbor: blocked streets, extreme surveillance and harassment of his security | Film and Television

No one will deny that Vin Diesel he’s one of those guys lovely that everyone likes. However, your neighbors in Dominican Republic, country caribbean in which the actor of Fast & furious has a home vacation, they should not think the same. Maybe they are happy to live next to a star of Hollywood, but that, lately, has given them more than a headache.

As the medium advances TMZ, several neighbors have complained of how his quality of life has worsened since Vin Diesel is his neighbor. His personal safety equipment He must ensure the physical integrity of his boss, and for this reason they constantly check the situation in the area, monitor pedestrians and even dare to question some to identify them, reaching situations that border on harassment. Some have even said that this team of 12 men is very aggressive.

According to a source to that same medium, during the day of Easter Vin Diesel’s security guards they closed the street to the entire public just so that the actor and his children could take a bike ride Around the area. A most unfortunate decision that has put this controversial procedure in the spotlight. It is understood that a well-known star has a security team behind it, but there are certain ethical limits that should never be broken.

One of its neighbors in the Dominican Republic, which is curiously from New York, has written a hard letter to Vin Diesel in which he explains his discomfort and that of the rest of the neighbors. “For a few weeks I have personally witnessed and heard from some neighbors the inappropriate and abusive security devices that haunt our houses and the beach. Interrogating us, blocking our street with six or seven SUVs. Stopping residents while you ride the bike“.

“For ten years the residents of this community have never suffered or experienced this absurd behavior by anyone who has rented a house in our small, private and very safe community.. If you have time, you will verify that the residents of this area belong to London, Madrid, Monaco, Rome or New York, like me, and we deserve the same respect we give you“, relates this document to which he has had access TMZ.

However, sources close to Vin Diesel have explained that the actor has been going to the Dominican Republic for some time. 20 years and that he has never had a problem with anyone. Regarding the specific case of Easter, he explains that the entire family of the actor was on vacation during those dates and that the security device was much greater and that at no time the star of Fast & furious He has tried to upset the neighborhood. Be that as it may, living next to one of the biggest movie stars must be a real ordeal.