The most iconic ‘looks’ of the Kardashian for Christmas

If you’re a true fan of the Kardashian klan, you probably don’t need a family tree anymore. The twenty seasons that their reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, has lasted, has allowed us to get to know them over the years a little more in depth, or at least their closets. There is no doubt that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been the forerunners of several fashion trends, such as tight dresses in ‘nude’ color or transparent high-heeled sandals. Aware of their pull and international fame, all the sisters have launched their own businesses, many related to fashion. Khloé has created Good American, her jeans brand, Kim has launched Skims, her loungewear and underwear brand and Kendall is a model. But what has really brought them to the red carpets of the most important events and awards is their style, making them some of the most anticipated ‘celebrities’ of the MET Gala or the People’s Choice Awards.

Now that Keeping up with the Kardashians has announced its end, we spend more time than ever following them on their Instagram accounts, where they share small portraits of their lives but also their ‘looks’. And something that has almost become a tradition, is the moment of Christmas outfits, which they usually celebrate at Kourtney’s house. But far from having dinner in Christmas pajamas and a house robe (as we would do), the Hollywood royal family marks the most spectacular ‘lookazos’ with which they undoubtedly leave us a good dose of inspiration for our New Year’s Eve dress. Okay, we might not be replicating the Schiaparelli Hulk corset that Kim wore a few years ago, but we sure can take a few notes from Kylie and Kendall’s sequin ensembles, or Kourtney’s feather neckline dress. It is clear that the Kardashians have set out to surpass themselves with every Christmas that passes and this year the expectations are very high. While we wait for their latest outfits to be uploaded to social networks, we review the most iconic ‘looks’ of the Kardashian sisters.