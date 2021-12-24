The most iconic ‘looks’ of the Kardashian for Christmas

kardashian christmas looks

@ kimkardashian / @kourtneykardashian / @kyliekardashianInstagram

If you’re a true fan of the Kardashian klan, you probably don’t need a family tree anymore. The twenty seasons that their reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, has lasted, has allowed us to get to know them over the years a little more in depth, or at least their closets. There is no doubt that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been the forerunners of several fashion trends, such as tight dresses in ‘nude’ color or transparent high-heeled sandals. Aware of their pull and international fame, all the sisters have launched their own businesses, many related to fashion. Khloé has created Good American, her jeans brand, Kim has launched Skims, her loungewear and underwear brand and Kendall is a model. But what has really brought them to the red carpets of the most important events and awards is their style, making them some of the most anticipated ‘celebrities’ of the MET Gala or the People’s Choice Awards.

Now that Keeping up with the Kardashians has announced its end, we spend more time than ever following them on their Instagram accounts, where they share small portraits of their lives but also their ‘looks’. And something that has almost become a tradition, is the moment of Christmas outfits, which they usually celebrate at Kourtney’s house. But far from having dinner in Christmas pajamas and a house robe (as we would do), the Hollywood royal family marks the most spectacular ‘lookazos’ with which they undoubtedly leave us a good dose of inspiration for our New Year’s Eve dress. Okay, we might not be replicating the Schiaparelli Hulk corset that Kim wore a few years ago, but we sure can take a few notes from Kylie and Kendall’s sequin ensembles, or Kourtney’s feather neckline dress. It is clear that the Kardashians have set out to surpass themselves with every Christmas that passes and this year the expectations are very high. While we wait for their latest outfits to be uploaded to social networks, we review the most iconic ‘looks’ of the Kardashian sisters.

one

The Grinch and Santa Claus?

We admit it, when we saw Kim’s ‘look’ for the first time we were plaid. That super design by Daniel Rosberry for Schiaparelli is undoubtedly one of the most surprising models that we have seen the ‘celebrity’ wear. However, it is also true that the choice of green color reminds us perhaps a little much of the Hulk or the Grinch, but it is still an iconic silhouette.

The same happens with Kylie’s red sequin maxi dress, which despite being closed and long sleeves, is sexy thanks to the opening at the back and the ‘sling back’ heels.

two

The most ‘fashion’ family

Here’s a little ‘throwback’ to when Kim and Kanye were together and matched all their kids’ looks with their own. Thus, we can see the rapper wearing a khaki green velvet tracksuit with his son Saint and Psalm, who wears it in a chocolate brown version and which in turn refers to Kim’s. For her part, the businesswoman wears a half croco effect and half pink fabric dress, which combines with her daughter North’s suit and the purple Chicago tracksuit.

3

Santa baby

Something that Kourtney is great at and that she usually does, is to recreate photos and iconic ‘looks’ from movies and celebrities. In this case, the oldest of the ‘klan’ has launched to replicate a cover of the magazine ‘Playboy’ from 1966. Thus, we can see her wearing a very sexy mini dress of Mummy Noel with tree ornament earrings and a bow of gift at the neckline. Extra style points for going for the ‘total look’ with open bangs and blue shadows makeup.

4

The top wrapping paper

Is it a gift under the Christmas tree? No, it’s Kendall Jenner making our hiccups go away. With this gold multi-layered ruffle top and canvas shorts, Kendall has a simple yet unique ensemble. But what we like the most are the Versace-style platform sandals, which are worn so much this year and which we will undoubtedly see on New Year’s Eve.

5

The ‘glam’ squad

When all the ‘klan’ come together, we are left with photos to remember as iconic as this one. Kim wears the crocodile dress already mentioned, Khoé’s is gold with a side opening, Kendall has chosen a maroon with black ruffles, while Kourtney’s is a brighter red with a corset and Kylie’s emerald green with various drapes . Although without a doubt the true jewel is the giant emerald that she wears on her necklace.

6

Opening the gifts

That Kourtney is quite a ‘sexy mom’ is no secret, but since she dates Travis Barker and has adopted a more rocker style, she is going to get away. We love this sequined black mini dress with a feathered open maxi neckline, which goes perfectly with her trendy blunt haircut.

7

Naked but with furs

Khloé has a great guy, she has worked hard to get it, so she does not hesitate to show him off and we love that she does it. Here we see her wearing a set of brown top and briefs from Skims with a maxi fur coat and some heart-stopping boots covered in glitter. And if this photo doesn’t breathe luxury per se, Khloé surrounds herself with Louis Vuitton bags and suitcases. Iconic.

8

Dressed for the Oscars

When you’re a Kadashian-Jenner, any occasion is reason enough to show off your best clothes. For this reason, they celebrate Christmas Eve with dresses as elegant as these. We love Kim’s off-the-shoulder gold, but also Khloé’s gold sequin ensemble and Kylie’s dramatic black dress. Once again, the youngest plays low-key ‘sexy’ by wearing long sleeves and a prominent neckline.

9

Cold? Where?

Of all the sisters, Kendall is probably the most daring of all. The proof: this photo wearing nothing but a bikini in the snow. We love the fur hat and snow boots moment, which contrasts with the tiny ensemble and the sunglasses. Ok, maybe it is not a pose that we consider recreating, but if another Filomena falls and you cheer up, here is the inspo.

10

The ‘momager’ of Calabasas

We do not leave without making a special mention of Kris Jenner, the mother of the ‘klan’ and woman of iconic style. Who doesn’t want to be like her when she grows up? We love this combination of a silk nightgown and white dressing gown, with fur cuffs and a flowy fabric that moves with your steps. Divine to open gifts on Christmas day. To complete the outfit, the ‘momager’ adds a necklace and diamond earrings. Yas!

eleven

Happy New Year!

And as a bonus, we leave you this little gift from years ago when the Kardashians made their living as VIPs in nightclubs. On this occasion, the three of them are wearing different versions of a gold sequin dress, much closer to what we would wear to go out to party on New Year’s Eve. And you, what ‘look’ do you prefer?

